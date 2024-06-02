All the LEGO GWPs You Need To Grab in 2024

Are you a big LEGO collector? Then you’re most likely familiar with the LEGO GWPs—the Gift With Purchases. They’re little extra LEGO sets given away when a customer makes a big purchase from the official LEGO store. As you can imagine, they end up being pretty coveted items.

So far multiple GWPs have been given away in 2024, and diehard LEGO fans already got their hands on most of them. Let’s take a good look at all of this year’s LEGO GWPs.

(LEGO)

A great item to add to your vast sprawling LEGO city. You definitely have one of those, right? This Retro Food Truck was given away with purchases of $190+ made between January 1-16, and was made available again in April as a gift with select purchases. Along with the food truck itself, you get two minifigures and, of course, some hot dogs for them to eat.

(LEGO)

2024 is the Year of the Dragon! Kick off your celebrations with this cute dragon LEGO set. To get one of these, you had to make a purchase of $85 or greater from the LEGO store between January 20-31. It may be a small set, only 214 bricks, but it’s well worth it if you’re already a LEGO collector, it looks fantastic.

(LEGO)

This was a LEGO’s Valentine’s Day GWP. It was available with $75+ purchases made from 1st to 14th February, and it was adorable. It’s a little LEGO Shiba Inu dog inside a box of chocolates! You can build your Shiba Inu with either closed or open eyes; either way it’s just too cute. Don’t let the LEGO dog eat the LEGO chocolate!

(LEGO)

LEGO has always excelled at making space-themed sets. This Micro Rocket Launchpad GWP was the present for LEGO Insiders who purchased $200 worth of stuff from the LEGO website from 16-25 February. It comes with two tiny “micro” figures in space helmets, who will probably be your new favorite LEGO characters.

(LEGO)

Another addition to your LEGO city. (Though this one is too small to put minifigures in.) This is a cute little flower store that came free with any $200 purchase from the LEGO store between March 1-10. It’s the perfect gift to get a flower-loving LEGO fan.

(LEGO)

This Easter-themed set came free with purchases of $80 from March 12 to the end of the month. You get a house in the shape of an egg (what other shape could it be?), a bunny with a carrot and a watering can, and a yellow chick. Aww!

(Jay’s Brick Blog)

This lovely, colorful little LEGO set is comprised of 440 pieces and makes for a eye-catching addition to any LEGO display. Or a flower display, come to that. You can grab it from LEGO.com when you spend $150 or more during the weeks of 1-15 April or 27 May-9 June.

(LEGO)

LEGO and Dungeons & Dragons, two of the greatest nerd properties in the world, have joined forces. And they gave out one of the most famous D&D icons as a freebie back in April. If you bought a Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon’s Tale set between April 1-7, you got a Mimic Box to go with it! Nope, not an April Fool’s joke. Watch out for its teeth!

(LEGO)

A companion piece to the Flower Store. The microscale Fruit Store is the gift you’d receive when you spent $200 at the LEGO store from April 15-30. Again, you can’t put your minifigures in it, so it doesn’t quite work as a toy for younger children, but it looks great on display.

(LEGO)

This was a GWP for Star Wars day. Remember that cool moment from The Phantom Menace when all the droids unfold themselves from the carrier and go to war against the Gungans? Well, you can now relive it in LEGO form. You also get a little brick commemorating 25 years of LEGO Star Wars.

(Amazon)

The other, smaller, GWP you could have gotten for Star Wars Day. This was a teeny tiny AAT vehicle consisting of 75 pieces. It didn’t take long to put together and then you had a shiny new piece of Star Wars for your shelf. (There was also a LEGO coin released for Star Wars Day, by the way, so if you got hold of one of those you could put your AAT next to it.)

(Brickset)

An absolutely charming set featuring a pair of astronauts encountering a snazzy space diner. And it’s complete with a green tentacled waiter alien to boot! It was available whenever you spent $100 at the LEGO store, from 14-26 May. But don’t worry if you missed it, you can still grab it online.

(LEGO)

Welcome in the summer with this water park set! You get two minifigures all ready to enjoy some serious water-sliding. This set is the free gift thrown in with a $100 or more purchase of Friends, City, Ninjago or Dreamzzz LEGO sets.

(LEGO)

The grandaddy of all LEGO sets is released on June 4—the 5471-piece LEGO Barad-dur. And you get a GWP along with it! This is the Fell Beast, an intimidating dragon-like creature ridden by a Nazgul. (Who comes as an minifigure.) Take the Fell Beast home and walk him into Mordor.

