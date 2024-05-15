This 5,000-Piece Lego Lord Of The Rings Set Looks Out of This World

One does not simply walk into Mordor … but you can build it.

LEGO and Warner Bros. Discovery announced yesterday that the holy grail for all Lord of the Rings LEGO fans is on its way: a massive 5,471-piece model of Sauron’s stronghold in Mordor, Barad-dûr. This is no ordinary set, it’s a creation that will most likely take even the most dedicated LEGO adult days if not weeks to build in full. But if Sam and Frodo can spend months making the terrifying walk from the cozy Shire to the treacherous Mordor, you can certainly take some time out of your life to construct a big LEGO Barad-dûr, right?

Those 5,471 bricks make up a truly impressive evil lair for LEGO Sauron. Since we never saw inside the tower in the Lord of the Rings movies, LEGO have seen fit to set their imaginations run wild. Barad-dûr comes with a throne room, a map room, a little dungeon where an unfortunate skeleton minifigure sits in a cage, an armory, a kitchen (meat’s back on the menu, boys!)—and, of course, situated at the top of it all is the piercing red Eye of Sauron.

(LEGO)

You’ll be delighted to know that the Eye lights up, so you can fix Sauron’s fiery gaze on the Sam and Frodo minifigures that come with the set. In fact, you don’t get just Sam and Frodo, you get ten minifigures in all, not counting the dungeon skeleton. Five nasty-looking Orcs come as part of Barad-dûr, plus Sauron, the Mouth of Sauron, and Gollum.

(LEGO)

The full model stands at 32.5 inches tall, but some diehard LEGOheads have already worked out that you can add more sections into the middle and make an even bigger Barad-dûr if you happened to buy more than one set. Well done if you have the disposable income for that, though! One Barad-dûr will set you back $460, making it slightly more expensive than the equally awesome Rivendell set, which costs $500.

How does one get hold of the LEGO Barad-dûr?

To add this spectacular tower to your collection of Lord of the Rings LEGO sets, you have to wait a little bit, sorry. The LEGO Barad-dûr will be available to LEGO Insiders on June 1 (you can always just sign up for Insiders seeing as it’s free) and to everybody else on June 4. If you purchase early, between June 1-7, you’ll get a Fell Beast set with a Nazgul minfigure thrown in as well!

So all in all, between this announcement and the dropping of the Sauron-heavy Rings of Power teaser trailer yesterday, it’s a good time to be a fan of Middle Earth’s forces of darkness.

