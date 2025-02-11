Lainey Wilson Fans Declare Her the ‘Real Grammy Winner’ After She Drops 2025 Tour Announcement

Lainey Wilson is heading out on tour! On Tuesday, February 4, the “Heart Like A Truck” singer took to her Instagram to announce her upcoming world tour. “I can’t wait to bring the #WhirlwindWorldTour to your cities,” the 32-year-old wrote in the caption.

Recommended Videos

“Wild Horses Premium & Digital members have exclusive first access to presale tickets & VIP packages starting today at 8 am local. Download my official Lainey Wilson app and become a member to get access to purchase! See y’all there,” Wilson added.

The singer will be kicking off her tour in Switzerland before she heads to several other countries, eventually making her way to the United States. Fans could not contain their excitement surrounding the news of the tour and took to her comments to express their feelings.

While some fans are excited for the tour, writing, “Locked in for the finale in Orlando. Let’s get crazy,” others are stuck on the fact that Wilson lost the Grammy award for Best Country Music Album against Beyoncé, who won for her album, Cowboy Carter.

“You are the real Grammy winner. all of social media agrees!” One fan exclaimed.

“The real country queen who should have won the Grammy!!” Another fan added.

Although she didn’t win her Grammy, she still has fans all over the country who are ready to see her live. Continue reading to see how you can buy tickets to the singer’s upcoming tour in North America!

Lainey Wilson Whirlwind World Tour Tickets

Fans can now buy tickets to the singer’s Whirlwind tour on StubHub. Ticket prices vary depending on where you see Wilson perform and where you sit in each venue. As of now, the cheapest tickets for opening night are selling for $62 in section 208. Pit tickets on the floor are selling for $372. Click the link below to see a full list of tour dates with ticket prices.

Buy Now: Cheapest tickets to see Lainey Wilson on tour in 2025 on StubHub.

Lainey Wilson Whirlwind World Tour Schedule

Lainey Wilson is kicking off her Whirlwind Tour on August 14 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. She will be making her way to several other cities in the United States all through September and October before she wraps up the tour on November 8 in Orlando, Florida. See below for the full schedule.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy