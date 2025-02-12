Lainey Wilson, Shaboozey, and Jelly Roll to headline Railbird Festival 2025

The Railroad Festival is back in Lexington, Kentucky, at The Infield at Red Mile for another year! The music festival will take place on Saturday, May 31, through Sunday, June 1, and has an incredible lineup for fans to enjoy, from Lainey Wilson, Shaboozey, Jelly Roll, and more!

Continue reading for more information on the lineup for both days of the festival and how you can buy tickets, VIP passes, and more for the 2025 Railbird Festival.

Railroad Festival 2025 ticket packages

Fans can purchase tickets to the 2025 Railroad Music Festival on StubHub. There are four types of tickets for this music festival: General Admission, General Admission Plus, VIP, and Platinum. Fans can buy a two-day ticket or a one-day ticket for either Saturday or Sunday. Prices vary depending on which ticket you buy, and each tier includes different perks.

General Admission:

The General Admission Ticket (for one-day or two-day) includes access to:

Over 30 musical performances on three stages over two days at Lexington’s Red Mile.

Access to a variety of food and drink vendors including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options

Bars, concessions, official band merch, festival merch, and free water stations throughout the festival grounds.

The Bourbon Hideout features festival barrel selections and bourbon tastings for purchase!

Children 8 and under get in free with a ticketed adult.

General Admission Plus:

The General Admission Ticket (for one-day or two-day) includes all the amenities of GA along with:

Unlimited access to GA+ Lounge with shade, relaxed seating, and lawn games.

Upgraded, air-conditioned restrooms.

Private bar with drinks for purchase and complimentary water refill station.

Dedicated food vendors for purchase.

A dedicated team to assist with your needs and answer questions at the festival.

VIP:

The VIP Ticket (for one-day or two-day) includes all the amenities of GA along with:

Access to on-field viewing areas at two main stages, just behind Platinum.

Unlimited access to the VIP Lounge with shade, relaxed seating, and lawn games.

Upgraded, air-conditioned restrooms.

Private bar with drinks for purchase in the VIP lounge.

Dedicated food vendors for purchase.

Lockers and mobile charging units for rent, and a dedicated festival merch store in the VIP Lounge.

A dedicated team to assist with your needs and answer questions at the festival.

Platinum:

The Platinum Ticket (for one-day or two-day) includes all the amenities of VIP, GA+, and GA along with:

Exclusive front-of-stage viewing. Available at all stages, with complimentary beer, seltzer, and water service.

Unlimited access to air-conditioned Platinum Lounge. Plus, relaxed seating and shade.

Upgraded, air-conditioned restrooms.

Complimentary full-service bar and coffee service in the Platinum Lounge.

Complimentary all-day dining in the Platinum Lounge.

Exclusive golf cart transportation.

Access to dedicated Platinum entrance into the festival.

A dedicated team to assist with your needs and answer questions at the festival.

Complimentary lockers and mobile charging units.

Dedicated checkout lane at the festival store.

Exclusive festival gift, redeemable at Platinum Concierge.

Railroad Festival 2025 lineup

This year’s festival has a great lineup of artists, including Lainey Wilson, Luke Grimes, Ruston Kelly, Jelly Roll, Ole 60, and more. See the full list below.

Saturday May 31:

Lainey Wilson

Bailey Zimmerman

Shaboozey

Cody Jinks

Sierra Ferrell

Wyatt Flores

Luke Grimes

Larkin Poe

Richy Mitch and the Coal Miners

Ruston Kelly

Josh Meloy

Maggie Antone

Sierra Hull

Infinity Song

Rattlesnake Milk

Mama Said String Band

Sunday June 1

Jelly Roll

Riley Green

The Red Clay Strays

Ryan Bingham & The Texas Gentlemen

Treaty Oak Revival

Gavin Adcock

Blackberry Smoke

Thee Sacred Souls

Max Mcnown

Ole 60

Jesse Welles

The Castellows

Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram

Chaparelle

Bendigo Fletcher

Noeline Hofmann

Mojo Thunder

