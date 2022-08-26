Every One of the 67 Titles HBO Max Has Removed From Its Streaming Service

The Discovery/Warner Bros/HBO merger has left an entertainment void in its wake, with a whopping 67 movies and shows having been taken off the platform (with little warning) this month.

Some of these were HBO/HBO Max exclusives, while others were acquired by the Streaming service (through subsidiaries like Cartoon Network) and some of these titles have been on the platform since its announcement in 2019. These takedowns have harshly affected children’s animation and that’s not to mention the recent cancellations like Gordita Chronicles or Batgirl. Even clips from the shows are being stripped from Cartoon Network’s social medias. Fans and creators alike are concerned that some of these may now count as lost media, due to the lack of physical copies amongst streaming-only releases (even popular shows like Stranger Things’ third season don’t always get home releases).

So, let’s pour one out for the casualties of the HBO/Discovery merger. May they not rest in peace, but be restored, so we can watch them.

Here’s the full list in alphabetical order:

List via Indiewire

Thankfully, this move doesn’t seem to be panning out for Discovery/Warner Bros/HBO; the purge has shaken some investors’ faith in the streaming service. Even with the Game of Thrones’ spinoff, House of the Dragon, breaking ratings records for its first episode, the service’s stock went down by almost $5 a share.

It’s an unfortunate wake-up call, to both creators and audiences, that we have very little control over the media we love. At the end of the day, our beloved shows and movies are entirely in the hands of money-hungry media conglomerates. And if they want to burn it all down, well…

(Featured images via Getty)

