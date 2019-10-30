HBO Max Delivers Content for an Expensive Streaming Price Point

We’ve been hearing a lot about HBO’s upcoming streaming service. They were doing a Gossip Girl spin-off series, they gained the rights to all of the Studio Ghibli movies, Sesame Street would be airing first there, and most recently we learned that Rick & Morty, The Boondocks, and South Park would be streaming on HBO Max and that a Green Lantern series was going to in the works. HBO is trying to make you take the leap on that at $14.99 a month.
HBO Max is more expensive (at its basic plan) than most other streaming services, especially compared with Disney+ and Apple TV+, which cost $6.99 and $4.99 per month. Even Netflix’s standard, slowly increasing plan costs $12.99 per month. The price for NBCUniversal’s Peacock, said to launch in there spring, isn’t public knowledge yet. But it’s the sheer abundance of streaming services that fees exhausting. Where once upon a time streaming was a way to cut your cable bill, it is becoming just as expensive to stream as it used to be to watch live television.
Don’t forget about the rising costs of internet service… so yea the post-bundle world ain’t exactly cheaper https://t.co/EltGg0ALRm
— Tim Baysinger (@tim_bays) October 30, 2019
Considering that HBO paid $500 million alone for South Park, I suppose it’s not a surprise they’re trying to get even more of our money. Here’s some of what will be available according to CNN:
Max Originals:
Adventure Time: Distant Lands
Craftopia
Esme & Roy
The Fungies!
Gremlins: Secrets of The Mogwai
Jellystone
Karma
Little Ellen
Looney Tunes Cartoons
Mecha Builders
The Monster at the End of This Story
The Not Too Late Show with Elmo
Sesame Street
Tig N’ Seek
15 Minutes of Shame
Brad & Gary Go To…
College Girls
DC Super Hero High
Generation Hustle
Gossip Girl
Grease: Rydell High
Green Lantern
Strange Adventures
Tooned Out
UNpregnant
Americanah
Birth, Wedding, Funeral
Bobbie Sue
The Boondocks
Bourdain
Circe
Crime Farm
Doom Patrol
Dune: The Sisterhood
Ellen’s Home Design Challenge
EQUAL
Expecting Amy
First Dates Hotel
The Flight Attendant
Full Bloom
gen:LOCK
The Greatest Space
Heaven’s Gate
The Hos
Legendary
Let Them All Talk
Love Life
Made for Love
Persona
Raised by Wolves
Rap Sh*t
The Scoop
Search Party
Stand-up Specials Presented by Conan O’Brien
Starstruck
Station Eleven
Superintelligence
Tokyo Vice
HBO Originals:
Avenue 5
Bad Education
Betty
The Gilded Age
His Dark Materials
House Of The Dragon
How To… With John Wilson
I Know This Much Is True
Industry
January 22nd
Lovecraft Country
Mare Of Easttown
The Nevers
The New Pope
The Outsider
Perry Mason
The Plot Against America
Run
The Third Day
The Undoing
We Are Who We Are
HBO Library Series
Barry
Big Little Lies
Chernobyl
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Deadwood
Entourage
Euphoria
Game of Thrones
Insecure
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
My Brilliant Friend
Oz
Real Time with Bill Maher
The Righteous Gemstones
Sex and the City
Silicon Valley
Six Feet Under
The Sopranos
Succession
True Blood
True Detective
Veep
Watchmen
Westworld
The Wire
HBO Library Movies:
A Star Is Born
Aquaman
Bridesmaids
Crazy Rich Asians
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Detective Pikachu
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Glass
Isn’t It Romantic?
It Chapter 2
Joker
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Little
Love Actually
Madagascar
Notting Hill
Rio
Shazam!
Smallfoot
The Town
Us
War of the Worlds
HBO Max Library Series
Adam Ruins Everything
Adventure Time
The Alienist
American Dynasties: The Kennedys
Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown
Aqua Teen Hunger Force
At Home with Amy Sedaris
The Bachelor
The Bachelorette
Batwoman
The Big Bang Theory
The Boondocks
The Carbonaro Effect
The Closer
CNN Decade Series (The 2000s, The Nineties, etc.)
Conan Travel Specials
Dexter’s Laboratory
Doctor Who
Doom Patrol
Ellen’s Game of Games
Falling Skies
The Flintstones
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Friends
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Gossip Girl
The Honourable Woman
Impractical Jokers
The Jetsons
Little Big Shots
Looney Tunes
Mad TV
Miracle Workers
The OC
The Office (British version)
The Powerpuff Girls
Pretty Little Liars
Pride and Prejudice
Primal
Rick & Morty
Rizzoli & Isles
Robot Chicken
Samurai Jack
Sesame Street
The Smurfs
South Park
Steven Universe
This Is Life with Lisa Ling
Top Gear / BBC
United Shades of America with Kamau Bell
The West Wing
Whose Line Is It Anyway?
HBO Max Library Movies:
13 Going on 30
2001: A Space Odyssey
Austin Powers
The Bodyguard
Casablanca
Chariots of Fire
Citizen Kane
The Color Purple
The Conjuring
Dangerous Liaisons
The Departed
The Dark Knight
DC films
The Departed
Gremlins
Gremlins 2: The New Batch
Hairspray
Happy Feet
The Hobbit Trilogy
The Iron Giant
Kill Bill Volumes 1 & 2
The Last Samurai
The Lord of the Rings Trilogy
Magic Mike
March of the Penguins
The Matrix Trilogy
Million Dollar Baby
Miss Congeniality
Mona Lisa Smile
Ocean’s Eleven
The Right Stuff
Risky Business
Scooby-Doo
The Shawshank Redemption
The Shining
Space Jam
Spirited Away and the entire Ghibli Film Collection
Watchmen
Wonder Woman
When Harry Met Sally
The Wizard of Oz
Soo, how much is your streaming bill going to be?
(via CNN, image: Presley Ann/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)
Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!
—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—
Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com