Image of George Rexstrew as Edwin, Jayden Revri as Charles, and Kassius Nelson as Crystal in Netflix's 'Dead Boy Detectives.' Edwin is a white teenager wearing an 1800s boys' school uniform with a bow tie. Charles is a mixed race Indian teenager wearing a 1980s style leather jacket. Crystal is a Black teenager with long, wavy dark hair wearing a purple velvet blazer. They are standing together at night looking off into the distance.
Category:
TV

Who is Crystal Palace? Kassius Nelson’s ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Character, Explained

Image of Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman
|
Published: Apr 26, 2024 04:59 pm

The Dead Boy Detectives have arrived on Netflix—and they’ve brought a whole team of sleuths with them.

Longtime fans of the Dead Boy Detective Agency will recognize Crystal Palace, the psychic medium who helps Edwin Paine (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri) solve supernatural mysteries. If you’re new to the character, though, here are the basics!

Crystal Palace throughout Dead Boy history

Crystal made her first appearance in Dead Boy Detectives issue #25. As a psychic medium, Crystal has the power to see and communicate with the dead. Unlike most living people, she can interact with Edwin and George, making her a perfect liaison to the world of the living and a natural member of their team.

When Edwin and Charles made the jump from comics to the screen in DC’s Doom Patrol, which premiered on Max in 2019. Although Edwin, Charles, and Crystal weren’t introduced until season 3, they quickly earned a devoted fan following.

Crystal Palace in Dead Boy Detectives on Netflix

The newest incarnation of Crystal Palace, played by Kassius Nelson, stays true to some of the best parts of Crystal’s character while putting a new spin on her.

In the first episode of Dead Boy Detectives, Edwin and Charles are approached by a Victorian-era ghost with a new case. The ghost’s living friend Crystal has been acting odd lately. It turns out that Crystal has been possessed by a demon, and Charles and Edwin perform an exorcism to get that demon out.

But Crystal’s troubles aren’t over. It turns out the demon took a bunch of Crystal’s memories with him when he left, and he’s itching to get back in her head. As season 1 progresses, Crystal tries to figure out how to get her memories back so she can recover her old life and find out who she really is. She also helps Edwin and Charles solve mysteries, of course. She also makes friends with two new characters: Niko Sasaki (Yuyu Kitamura) and Jenny the Butcher (Briana Cuoco).

Who is Crystal Palace, really?

Warning: this section contains massive spoilers for the end of Dead Boy Detectives season 1.

When Crystal finally gets her memories back, she makes an upsetting discovery: in her previous life, she was a total jerk.

It turns out that Crystal is the daughter of rich parents. While her parents spent their time at gallery openings and other hoity-toity affairs, Crystal shopped, went out with friends, and mistreated everyone she came across. That odious personality is compounded by Crystal’s discovery that her parents didn’t even know she was missing.

How will Crystal deal with her newfound discovery? Let’s cross our fingers for a season 2 so we can find out.

(featured image: Netflix)

Read Article Here Are 10 Gritty Crime Shows Fans of ‘Criminal Minds’ Will Love
The cast of Lie To Me
Category: TV
TV
Here Are 10 Gritty Crime Shows Fans of ‘Criminal Minds’ Will Love
Beverly Jenkins Beverly Jenkins Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Kiko Milano Will Help You Live Your ‘Bridgerton’ Fantasies (Regé-Jean Page Not Included!)
Screencap of a Black female model wearing make-up from the Kiko Milano 'Bridgerton' collection. Her long black hair is pulled back off her face. Her make-up and dress is purple-ish pink, and she's wearing white dangly earrings. She's holding a silver hand mirror and looking off into the distance.
Category: TV
TV
Kiko Milano Will Help You Live Your ‘Bridgerton’ Fantasies (Regé-Jean Page Not Included!)
Teresa Jusino Teresa Jusino Apr 26, 2024
Read Article ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Has Not One, But Two Endless Cameos
Donna Preston as Despair in Dead Boy Detectives.
Category: TV
TV
‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Has Not One, But Two Endless Cameos
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 26, 2024
Read Article The Ending of ‘Knuckles’ Leaves Us With Hope for the Future
Knuckles the Echidna holds a pot of coffee in the "Knuckles" TV series
Category: TV
TV
The Ending of ‘Knuckles’ Leaves Us With Hope for the Future
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Does Knuckles Have a Post-Credits Scene?
Knuckles (voiced by Idris Elba) in the TV series 'Knuckles'
Category: TV
TV
Does Knuckles Have a Post-Credits Scene?
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Apr 26, 2024
Author
Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman (she/her) holds an MFA from the Iowa Writers' Workshop, and has been covering feminism and media since 2007. As a staff writer for The Mary Sue, Julia covers Marvel movies, folk horror, sci fi and fantasy, film and TV, comics, and all things witchy. Under the pen name Asa West, she's the author of the popular zine 'Five Principles of Green Witchcraft' (Gods & Radicals Press). You can check out more of her writing at <a href="https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/">https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/.</a>