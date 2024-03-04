All ‘Halo’ Games, Ranked

Like all forms of media, video games have changed over time—and that includes Halo.

That doesn’t mean the early installments of one of the greatest gaming franchises still don’t hold up today. Many loyal gamers still dedicate time to the original Halo games back from the series’ launch way back in 2001. Not all of the games have been met with applause, and there are a few that fans don’t even consider.

Here’s my own personal list of Halo games ranked, from the ones you shouldn’t even bother with to the very best the franchise has to offer.

Halo: Spartan Strike

(Xbox/343 Industries)

343 Industries released this game in 2015 and fans were left disappointed since this game doesn’t offer multiplayer like most of the Halo games in the franchise do. Not only did they abandon multiplayer, but the story itself was lackluster and many don’t bother picking the game up again during their Halo replays.

Halo: Spartan Assault

(Xbox/343 Industries)

Originally made for mobile devices, this game wasn’t in the usual first-person perspective but was positioned above the character. Despite the game bringing the stories of Halo 3 and Halo 4 together, it still lacked the appeal that other games provided. Also, don’t get me started on the microtransactions …

Halo 5

(Xbox/343 Industries)

Sometimes it’s best not to mess with a good thing. The plot of Halo 5 is enough to turn anyone off as it’s confusing and lifeless much like the characters. It’s like the creators decided to scrap the story from Halo 4 and what I was handed was a mess of poorly written dialogue. This game really left fans questioning 343 and their intentions with the beloved franchise.

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary

(Bungie Inc./343 Industries)

Virtually everything about Halo: Combat Anniversary was similar to the first, but since this game was released as an anniversary edition in 2011, I expected more. While it did offer people the chance to play if they hadn’t already, it still felt a bit lackluster compared to the other games in the collection.

Halo Wars 2

(Xbox/343 Industries)

This game offered fantastic cinematics with great gameplay, but what really made this game stand out were the multiplayer options still available today. However, poor connection issues caused a lot of fans to complain and ruined the overall impressive graphics and narrative Halo Wars 2 provided.

Halo Wars

(Xbox/Bungie Inc./ 343 Industries)

Released in 2009, this new take on the original Halo franchise was a refreshing change to an already successful series. However, this game didn’t feel like a spinoff but a great new way to enjoy your favorite story. Halo Wars certainly made its mark and is still respected by many gamers today.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

(Bungie Inc./343 Industries/Xbox)

This collection seemed like it was too good to be true. Halo: The Master Chief Collection was exactly what it said on the tin. Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 4, and add-ons for Halo 3: ODST and Halo Reach. However, the release was a major disappointment for fans due to technical issues. Things seemed to pick up for the collection and now fans appreciate that they can play their beloved Halo games on newer consoles.

Halo 4

(Xbox/343 Industries)

When 343 Industries took over the Halo franchise, many were hesitant since Halo 4 was their first original release. Surprisingly, the game itself was great! Fans were shocked and relieved when they found new enemies, a great story, and a fantastic multiplayer mode that included extra fun game modes.

Halo 3 ODST

(Bungie Inc./343 Industries/Xbox)

Not only was the story in Halo 3 ODST fantastic, but they introduced Firefight mode which was wave-based combat that quickly became a fan-favorite. The story was gritty and with new weapons introduced alongside Firefight, this game was a win-win for Halo fans everywhere.

Halo Infinite

(343 Industries/Xbox)

An open-world Halo game? Where do I sign up? Halo Infinite successfully dived into open-world gaming and the multiplayer modes alone still see action today. With the campaign alone, there was plenty to do and the side missions provided hours of entertainment. This game was unlike any other game Halo released and I was left wanting more.

Halo: Combat Evolved

(Xbox/Bungie Inc.)

Many credit Halo: Combat Evolved as the beginning of a fantastic series of online shooters. After being released in 2001, this game certainly set the standard for all future Halo games and other games of the same genre. The plot and its combat are enough to sing this game’s praises 23 years later.

Halo 2

(Xbox/Bungie Inc.)

If anyone asks what the perfect sequel is then your answer should be Halo 2. Its online features were a highlight that included was a redesign of the beloved Masterchief. For a game only released in 2004, Halo really showed everyone what is possible in the world of gaming.

Halo: Reach

(Bungie Inc.)

If a game is still being celebrated years later then the creators of Halo did something incredibly right with Halo: Reach. Many fans claim this is the last good Halo game since it was actually Bungie’s farewell to the franchise before 343 took over. Both the campaign and multiplayer felt like a love letter to fans and I for one still adore this game even 14 years later.

Halo 3

(Bungie Inc./343 Industries/Xbox)

At the top of my list is none other than the legendary Halo 3. With new modes including Forge where you could design your own maps, it became one of my favorite FPS games of all time. The gameplay alone is enough to make this game my top spot for the best Halo games.

(Featured image: 343 Industries/Xbox)

