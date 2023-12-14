PC Gamers Are Furious at Rockstar Games Right Now

The trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI came out recently and the whole gaming world is going ape over it—well, everyone except for PC gamers, who are pretty angry at Rockstar Games at the moment.

The reason is that Grand Theft Auto VI is a console-only release for now. While 2025 is the expected release date for the game on consoles, Rockstar did not give any information on when it’d drop for PC. I wouldn’t get too hopeful, either, because it might be a while.

GTA V came out on consoles back in 2013, and the PC release came out a full two years later. Assuming things happen the same way, GTA VI’s PC release date will most likely be somewhere in 2027–2028. Good lord, haven’t we waited enough?

Rightfully, people aren’t happy. As reported by PC Gamer, there’s also pretty much no reason for Rockstar to delay the PC release. In the past, development for consoles and PC had to be two separate processes, as the architecture was different. This still might hold true for small studios without much financial backing, but consoles and PCs today use more similar architecture, and Rockstar is a multi-billion dollar company capable of putting out simultaneous PC and console releases.

As we’ve said before, it’s bad enough that we’ll probably have to pay $69.99 for a copy on launch day, but having to wait an extra year or two is just unfair. And, honestly, I’m going to take the side of PC Gamer here and say there’s no good reason for Rockstar to do this. It makes no sense that only PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X will get a release when 2025 rolls around.

Honestly, GTA V’s online component was an absolute mess on PC when it first rolled around. It’s still a huge buggy, hacker-infested mess to this day, and Rockstar had years to fix that. I have zero faith that they’ll actually use that time meaningfully. According to Kotaku, Rockstar’s crunch culture is pretty awful to boot, so who even knows?

With that being said, I’m a long time GTA fan and will buy GTA VI day one, even if it takes years.

(featured image: Rockstar Games)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]