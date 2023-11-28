Few co-op games are quite as revolutionary and addicting as Lethal Company. Available on Steam for just $9.99, developer Zeekerss’ online horror game puts four players in a dystopian sci-fi world where they must explore abandoned facilities and collect scrap material for an enormous corporate behemoth. Along the way, creepy alien monsters hunt and stalk the player across the various buildings’ dark, dimly lit hallways.

It’s a frightening experience, but often times a hilarious one too. There’s nothing funnier than seeing a friend try to jump across a catwalk in the dark, only to hear their screams as they plummet to their death.

Given Lethal Company became an indie sensation over fall 2023, many curious gamers are wondering whether they can play the game on their PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch. Here’s what we know about the game’s future release plans beyond PC.

Is Lethal Company on console?

No, Lethal Company is not available for console, nor are there any console plans at the moment. Don’t expect the game to receive a PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch port announcement any time soon, either. While solo developer Zeekerss said Lethal Company is “finished,” the game is “still far from realizing its potential.” Development will still last another six months from the game’s October launch, meaning we probably won’t see the game’s PC iteration completed until sometime in spring 2024.

(Zeekerss)

Lethal Company’s development process, sounds like it’s been a challenging task for Zeekerss. In September 2023, he explained on Twitter that making Lethal Company “has been like running a marathon,” and that he was interested in returning to “simpler (probably free) games for a little while, just to learn.” If the game’s development cycle on PC alone has been a rigorous and challenging one for a one-person team, the developer may have hesitations about a console port without outside help.

Granted, on Lethal Company’s Early Access section, Zeekerss suggests the co-op horror game “could go in many directions,” and that players’ feedback “will help me focus on the game’s design.” Theoretically, if enough fans show their support for a console port, that feedback may get the ball rolling in the right direction long-term. Just don’t expect Lethal Company on PlayStation 5 any time soon.

Is Lethal Company cross-platform?

Given Lethal Company is only available on PC, the game does not require a cross-platform feature at the moment. If Lethal Company receives a console, Mac, or mobile port in the future, we’ll update this post with further information about the game’s multiplayer features across hardware.

(Feature image: Zeekerss)

