Will Our ‘Delicious in Dungeon’ Heroes Ever Escape? And What Mouthwatering Dishes Will They Whip Up Along the Way?

What do you think about when you think of dungeon raiding? The monsters and beasties? The gold and relics? Ancient grimoires? (Looking at you, Frieren.) For Delicious in Dungeon’s motley crew of dungeon raiders, their thoughts lie more on the culinary side of questing as they discover that dungeons can be just as tasty as they are terrifying!

Delicious in Dungeon is the result of someone wondering, “What would happen if you combined the mouthwatering art of anime food and epic fantasy storytelling?” The anime adaption of the manga by the same name answers just that following a set of adventurers as they traverse through a dungeon and take eat or be eaten to the next level, literally—there are levels in the dungeon! The manga was in circulation from 2014 to 2023 with the anime adaption being released in January 2024.

After encountering a red dragon that consumes one of their party members—Laios Touden, a swordsman—halfling locksmith Chilchuck Tims and elven spellcaster Marcille Donato decide to re-enter the dungeon to retrieve the ill-fated Falin Touden, sister of Laios, from the belly of the beast in the hopes of resurrecting her. The only issue is (besides the obvious dragon problem) they have lost all their supplies and would likely not survive inside the dungeon for very long,—that is until Laios suggests that they hunt and eat monsters along the way.

Laios seems almost too eager for this to happen, but with little other choice, they decide to do just that, earning the notice of dwarf Senshi, a dungeon expert and culinary expert who offers to help them on their quest. They all venture back into the dungeon to retrieve Falin before she is entirely digested.

The story combines anime fans’ love of beautifully animated food with action and adventure, with the story only getting deeper and the world expanding the further you go. So far 15 episodes have aired with the 16th set to release on April 18. Episode 15 saw the party on their quest to leave the tricky dungeon now they have Falin restored, but the dungeon isn’t making it easy for them and the group is struggling to get by, especially when sourcing every meal is a life-or-death situation.

The first season is set to consist of 24 episodes. Given we are heading toward the end, the party will likely be feeling the strain as the action builds up to the season one finale. You can watch Delicious in Dungeon exclusively on Netflix.

