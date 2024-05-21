The Bridgerton Family Siblings in (Alphabetical) Order

The Bridgerton siblings have returned to us in Bridgerton season 3, and as ever, there is plenty of sibling banter, ribbing, and hijinks to go around. Colin Bridgerton, however, is receiving the brunt of the attention this season, as his secret lessons with Penelope Featherington and their newfound romance have set the Ton on fire.

Recommended Videos

Not only is Colin the third Bridgerton sibling, but he is also the third sibling to find his perfect love match, though the show’s narrative so far hasn’t followed the original order from Julia Quinn’s books. One might think that the Bridgerton siblings were set to find love in the order in which they were born, but in neither version of the Bridgerton story is that the case. Real life is rarely that organized.

Nevertheless, and luckily for us, it’s ever so easy to keep track of who the oldest and youngest Bridgerton siblings are, and it’s all thanks to Edmund and Violet Bridgerton, who named their children in alphabetical order—a tradition which the Duke and Duchess of Hastings are set to carry on.

Anthony Bridgerton

(Netflix)

Anthony Bridgerton is the eldest son and carries the world on his shoulders. Forced to become the head of the family while just a teenager himself following the sudden death of his father, Edmund, Anthony rarely put himself first, sacrificing his own happiness for the sake of his mother and his siblings. Luckily, that all changed when he met Kate Sharma (who is called Kate Sheffield in the books). In her, he met his match—someone just as witty, challenging, competitive, and selfless as he was.

Anthony and Kate’s love story takes place in Bridgerton season 2. If you want to read the book, be sure to read the second Bridgerton novel, The Viscount Who Loved Me.

Benedict Bridgerton

(Netflix)

Benedict Bridgerton is the second Bridgerton son, and thus second in line for the Viscount title (well, at least until Kate and Anthony produce an heir, and the way they’ve been going at it in Bridgerton season 3, it probably won’t take very long). Benedict, however, has no desire to be the head of the family—he wants to pursue art, joy, and passion, instead. He is, however, a little lost, though that’s all set to change when he meets his future wife, Sophie Beckett, at a masquerade ball.

Though Benedict’s story, An Offer From a Gentleman, is the third Bridgerton novel, it is not the focus of Bridgerton season 3. Hopefully, Benedict will get to be the leading man in Bridgerton season 4, though that honor may very well go to Eloise, as well.

Colin Bridgerton

(Netflix)

Colin Bridgerton is the third Bridgerton son. He loves to travel, write, and above all, he loves Penelope Featherington, though it took him a damn long time to realize it. After that first kiss though, he was a goner, and the rest is history. If you’re anxiously awaiting Bridgerton season 3, part 2, which is due to arrive on Netflix on Thursday, June 13, you can read Colin and Penelope’s story in Romancing Mister Bridgerton to tide you over.

Daphne Bridgerton

(Netflix)

Despite being the fourth-born Bridgerton child, Daphne’s story kicked off both the book series and the Netflix show. Graceful, loving, and somewhat naive, Daphne fell in love with the Duke of Hastings during her first season on the marriage mart, even though they were essentially “fake courting.” Though the first few months of their marriage weren’t easy, and, in fact, quite troubled, the pair are still happily married in both Bridgerton continuities. If you want to relive Daphne’s story but you’re tired of rewatching the show, you can always read the first Bridgerton novel, The Duke & I.

Eloise Bridgerton

(Netflix)

As the fifth Bridgerton sibling, Eloise is the headstrong one in the family. For the most part, she has no interest in being married, preferring the company of her family, her books, her thoughts, and until recently (in the show at least) Penelope Featherington. Though Eloise’s love story is currently still a mystery in the show, the books reveal a very strange and unexpected love match for Eloise. If you want to know more, be sure to read To Sir Phillip, With Love.

Francesca Bridgerton

(Netflix)

Though we’ve seen Francesca Bridgerton pop up here and there in Bridgerton‘s first two seasons, she’s getting her chance to shine in Bridgerton season 3. The quiet one in the family, Francesca loves music above all else, though John Stirling, the Earl of Kilmartin, may just be burrowing his way into her heart. Though the show is doing a great job of setting up Francesca’s story, there are two other siblings in line before her, so if you want to know more about Fran’s (rather tragic) tale, then it’s time to read When He Was Wicked.

Gregory Bridgerton

(Netflix)

As one of the youngest Bridgerton siblings, we haven’t seen much of Gregory in the show yet, though one of the best scenes in season 2 involves a wonderfully heartwarming bonding moment between Gregory and Anthony. Gregory is destined to have a grand love story of his own, however, so if you want to know more, then read On the Way to the Wedding, which is the final book in the Bridgerton series.

Hyacinth Bridgerton

(Netflix)

As the youngest Bridgerton sibling, Hyacinth Bridgerton has already proven herself to be outspoken and mischievous, with a devious love of gossip and chatter. Though she has yet to make her societal debut in the show, Hyacinth will also one day be lucky enough to find her perfect love match. If you want to find out what happens to her, pick up It’s in His Kiss, the seventh Bridgerton novel.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more