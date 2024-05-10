So in Your Love of Anthony Bridgerton, You Want to Know How Old He Is …

Bridgerton is returning to Netflix for its third season and fans are back in their feels. After last season, when Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) found love with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), fans are still sharing the love for the older Bridgerton sibling. But just how much older is he?

Anthony’s age is relatively easy to figure out because of his friendship with Simon Basset (Rége-Jean Page). They’re roughly the same age and Simon was born in 1789 and that has him at 29 years old in the first season of the show. Assuming that Anthony and Simon are the same exact age, we can then say that Anthony was 29 in season 1 and 30 by season 2 of the series. Typically, the series follows the next year so Anthony would be 31 years old by season 3 of the show.

Season 3 is supposedly set in 1815 and we have seen up to 1817 in the Queen Charlotte spin-off series, which would have had him at 33, the actual age that Bailey was around the time of filming. Bailey is now 36 years old so he is older than Anthony is in the show.

For the most part, Bridgerton does a great job of making sure that the actors playing these characters are close to age with their actors. The exception is Claudia Jessie, who plays Eloise Bridgerton and is in her 30s but does play a believable younger Eloise. And of all the Bridgertons, Bailey is the closest in age to his character. As the older brother, he’s the oldest of the Bridgerton siblings’ actors (by 3 months).

Luke Thompson, who plays Benedict Bridgerton, is very close in age to Bailey but is supposed to be playing the younger brother of Anthony. Even if their ages are a little off from those of their characters, the Bridgerton family casting is still perfect and we love Bailey as Anthony!

