The Best Companions in ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ Have One Thing in Common

I need to be very clear about something. Though a ranking this may be, and in a time when rankings are fun to read, this is a case in which literally every single character is fantastic and well-written. Are some better-written than others? Yes. Are some more likable than others? Oh, yes. Most of all: is most of this based on my own personal opinion? Yes, obvi. So if your skrunkly didn’t make the top of the list, I guarantee you, it’s not because they’re the worst skrunkly out there.

In deciding how to rank the companions of Baldur’s Gate 3, I figured it wouldn’t be fair to base things entirely on unit aptitude or personality, because everyone’s party composition and build varies, and everyone’s personal tastes are different. So, in ranking this, I mostly focused on their writing and how well they tie into the story, only slightly factoring in their combat prowess.

So, without further ado: these are the best companions of Baldur’s Gate 3, ranked from good to gadzooks.

10. Minsc (& Boo)

Neaw. We already loved these two. So now it’s only fair that we give everyone else a spotlight, no? Plus, Minsc and Boo aren’t able to be recruited until the third act, which will naturally place them a bit lower on this list.

9. Minthara

This violent drow has always earned a lower spot in these kinds of lists because honestly, she’s the hardest to get and spend time with. There’s a point during the first act in the game when you essentially have to pick between the good option and the bad option, and Minthara is the one who spearheads the bad option. You then get a chance to recruit her as a companion further along in your game—but only if you pass the necessary dialogue checks. Otherwise, she betrays you.

She certainly seems compelling, and as a drow fan I have to stan, but it’s a lot of nasty work for someone who hardly sees you as an equal anyways. If you already plan on playing a baddie, though, Minthara would be a good, no-questions-asked addition to your party, with a story that unfurls with a great amount of intrigue.

8. Halsin

Oh, Halsin. Everyone’s favorite literal bear was so thirsted for that they added a romance for the full release. That’s dedication for you!

Halsin is a fascinating character, in the sense that he has a lot going for him, with a full, preexisting, compelling history in the world of BG3 prior to meeting you. However, he takes a backseat for much of the progression leading up to your learning more about him, and though it certainly becomes thrilling once he does officially join your party, by then you’ve likely already gotten to know the other party members better.

As well as this, there’s an element to his writing and romance that feels somewhat catered—which is a natural way to write a character when fans want them so bad. The same thing happened with Cullen in Dragon Age: Inquisition; no character in that game would naturally chomp at the bit to call the wizard cop a “Cully Wully.” But hey, bear-fuckers, all the power to ya!

7. Jaheira

Alongside Minsc and Boo, Jaheira is a returning character from the previous Baldur’s Gate games—and if she’s anything in those games like she is in this one, I’m playing the shit out of them, because Jaheira bangs supremely. Everything about her, from her attitude to her accent, screams phenomenal character design. I’ve thus far enjoyed every single scene she’s in, despite her relative distrust of me in the start.

Now, of course, she is a bit lower because we’ve already seen her before, and we don’t get to spend as much time with her as the other characters. But if I had to pick between Halsin and Jaheira, regarding characters I’d meet earlier, I’d absolutely pick Jaheira. No disrespect to my beefy druid, he just doesn’t quite have the spark that this one does.

6. Karlach

Karlach has easily become a fan-favorite for her fiery personality and backstory. She’s fun, kindhearted, righteous, and hits like a truck. It’s easy to love a woman like her, especially because she often voices our gut reactions to some of the more “WTF” moments in the game. It helps that they gave her almost all of the game’s F-bombs, too.

What prevents Karlach from ranking higher is the fact that her storyline is comparably simple and straightforward, and at times she feels a bit too much like a character everyone tries to play as in a DnD game. This is probably why so many people love her: she reminds them of their babes! Which is delightful and lovely. We all need a fratty Tiefling in the party.

5. Wyll

They said that they were rewriting Wyll from the ground up, and good GOD, did they deliver. In Early Access, Wyll was endearingly boring. In the full game, Wyll is spicy. He’s full of conflicting inner turmoils yet always defers to doing the right thing, even though he’s CONSTANTLY getting the bad end of the devilish deal he’s unfortunately bound to.

They also buffed him as a fighter, which is fantastic, because my poor boy used to be absolutely useless in a fight. Wyll is my favorite kind of unit—a mixed magic/melee fighter—and he can hold his own quite well. His struggle with the predicament of his pact (which I won’t expand upon too much for the sake of spoilers) and his noble heritage is just juicy writing at its finest. Larian, ya did good!

4. Astarion

Okay, look—LOOK—don’t stab me yet. Astarion is great! I love him! He’s deliciously bitchy and awful, and he’s consistently the funniest person in the party! AND … and … at the same time, a lot of his story is fairly predictable.

Maybe it’s just me, but I felt like I could sniff his motivations from a mile away. Astarion is a shifty guy who will do anything to be on the side of the person with the most power, with his end goal becoming that person. Allow his pouty face to get what it wants at any point, and he will ultimately betray whatever confidence the two of you had to fulfill his own goals. The real juice with Astarion is unfurling his deviousness and getting to know the man behind it all, revealing a backstory that’s simultaneously tragic and will give you pause. All of this is indicative of some truly good writing, which is why people love him so much.

3. Lae’zel

I’ve well and truly made a 180 on Lae’zel since the early access days. She’s now Bae’zel in my mind, not just because she’s one of the best fighters in the game, but because she’s absolutely fascinating. You’d think she’s just a no-nonsense toughie, but she’s surprisingly flexible in her way of thinking, and is ultimately open to learning more about the world outside the Githyanki.

She’s steadfast, willing to give you a chance, and is ultimately down for whatever as long as it helps progress us towards our ultimate goal: removing the tadpole. Yes, she can be pretty rude, and sometimes she says and does things that make me say, “Jesus, calm it down,” but in the grand scheme of it all, these things only add to Bae’zel’s complexity.

2. Shadowheart

My sweetest goth babe would have taken the top spot, had she not suffered from the slightest of technicalities: just like with Astarion, you can kinda sniff out Shadowheart’s true backstory from a mile away. Plus, the game gives you little tidbits here and there (including a very obvious cutscene) that make you sigh as you wait for the Big Reveal to finally happen.

All that aside, Shadowheart is just so well-written, and never feels contradictory in a way that doesn’t work. She’s a product of severe trauma, and her reactions feel realistic. She’s quick to fall for your player and fronts with a cold heart, yet is really quite sweet and intuitive. The way she grows is genuinely delightful to see, and I found myself unable to keep her out of my party as a result.

1. Gale

If this was Early Access, I don’t think I’d ever even consider putting Gale at the top of a character ranking list. However, he truly is so interwoven with the story in ways that are gradually revealed to you as the game goes on. It all feels incredibly well-paced and designed, and it doesn’t help that Gale himself is just a delight of a character.

Naturally, much of Gale’s characterization in EA felt a little slimy and suspicious, but I realize now that was because they could only reveal so much. He now feels so much realer, and in a way that makes me wish I wasn’t playing as a sorcerer so I could have him in my party more often. Gale is witty, charming, and delightfully dorky, yet he keeps to himself due to a deep sorrow stemming from his past. This sorrow ends up becoming fairly central to the plot, and in a way that had me stepping up on his behalf, even if it bit me in the ass.

As a result, Gale feels the “most” like this game’s main character—aside from us, of course. I misjudged you, Mr. Wizard. You and your silly earring.

