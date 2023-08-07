Must We Rank the ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ Classes? We Must.

What are tiers? Tears are the things that come out of your eyes because you’re laughing so hard while listening to the Baldur’s Gate 3 narrator’s thirsty outtakes. They’re the things that run down your face when you realize you can’t fix Minthara’s hot-but-toxic ass no matter how hard you try. They’re also what hardcore gamers cry when you tell them that tiers don’t exist.

Ever since fighting games became competitive, the internet has become obsessed with tiers. For those who don’t know, tiers refer to the rankings of characters or character classes based on their inherent advantages and disadvantages in relation to the mechanics of the game. While many hardcore gamers claim that tiers are an inarguable reality of games, I personally have mixed feeling about them. “OH, HOW UNSCHOLARLY,” I’m sure they’ll say, “TRUSTING IN FEELINGS OVER COLD HARD FACTS IS THE MARK OF AN AMATEUR.” Perhaps, but a quick Google search of any tier list in any game will lead to mixed or inconclusive results.

The positive and negative traits of certain characters and classes are exceedingly difficult to quantify, and as a result it is difficult to find consensus in any single list. Sure, some characters are just so good that they’re broken (there’s a reason why Meta Knight was banned from competitive Super Smash Bros. matches), but this is usually the exception to the rule. Yes, one could argue that some character classes are statistically better than others in Baldur’s Gate 3, and no, this tier list is not a definitive ranking of them. One Google search and you will see that other players have divided opinions, and while some classes reign supreme, others are up for debate.

So here it is, an imperfect ranking of the classes in Baldur’s Gate 3.

S Tier

Bard

The Bard consistently makes the top of the list for one reason: their usefulness outside of combat. Being able to charm your way through social situations (especially in a game as horny as this one) comes with serious perks. The class also offers numerous proficiencies that can provide additional advantages both in and out of combat. The Bard’s real kicker is “bardic inspiration,” an ability that allows the Bard to enhance the roles of other party members, making them one of the best support classes in the game. Plus, there are no other Bard characters in Baldur’s Gate 3 that can join your party. That honor is yours alone, should you so desire.

Cleric

The Cleric is arguably the best class in the game. Why? HEALING SPELLS. How many times have you been in a DnD game where an entire party avoids getting totally wiped through the sheer dedication of the Cleric to their healing arts? Clerics carry the team on their back, every time. And while it’s tempting to believe that Clerics are a backline “squishy” sort of fighter, that belief is HERESY. Clerics are able to equip medium and heavy armor, which—when combined with their litany of healing spells and buffs—allows them to tank even the toughest of enemies.

Paladin

Did someone say TANK? While the Cleric will do in a pinch, there is no greater tank in Baldur’s Gate 3 than the mighty Paladin. Armed with their faith (and usually an oversized hammer) the Paladin is able to smash through foes while healing themselves and their friends! While their healing spells do not have quite as much variety as the Cleric’s, the Paladin is able to compensate with MASSIVE SWORDS AND HEAVY ARMOR. Their ability to wield martial weapons makes them formidable in any fight.

Sorcerer

While Sorcerers have less of a quantity of spells than their Wizardly cousins, they make up for it in quality. By using their unique metamagic ability, Sorcerers are able to cast upgraded spells against foes. Twin Spell, which allows the caster to cast TWO of the same spell on two separate targets—is BROKEN. They are also able to cast spells as bonus actions (Quickened Spell) and without speaking (Subtle Spell), which allows them to counter spells like Silence. Plus, their Charisma focus makes them way sexier than wizards.

A Tier

Fighter

While a Fighter isn’t going to do your party any favors with regards to social interactions or exploration, they’re gonna shine bright like a diamond on the battlefield. Need a close-range tank? A long-range sniper? A dedicated assassin? A Fighter is a jack of all trades. Plus, with their Second Wind ability they won’t need constant healing like other party members. *cough* rogue *cough cough*

Ranger

Do you like talking to birds and making things go bye-bye at long range? The Ranger is for you! Somewhere between a Druid and a Fighter, the Ranger is an expert sniper and woody explorer. Like a Rogue, the Ranger is one of the best exploration classes in the game, and excels at scouting ahead for threats. The Ranger’s abilities take a nosedive when it comes to their unique features, which SHOULD be their coolest features, but aren’t. For instance, the Ranger’s Favored Enemy feature is GREAT when you’re fighting the enemy type that the Ranger specializes in hunting, but USELESS if you’re fighting an enemy of a different type. The Ranger’s ability to befriend animals and tame them to fight for your party makes up for it, though. They’re as close as you’re gonna get to having a Pokémon Master in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Wizard

So the thing about Wizards is this: they’re GROWERS, not SHOWERS. In the beginning of the game, Wizards are weak and lack the fighting skills or wackadoo sorcerer metamagic shenanigans to be much of a credit to the team. All of this changes the further you get in the game, when—like a magical sponge—the Wizard just keeps soaking up one cool new spell after another. Towards the middle and end of the game, the Wizard is learning SO MANY SPELLS that they become one of the party’s most valued and versatile members. Remember, nerds: studying DOES pay off.

Barbarian

While the Barbarian might not be as flexible as the Fighter, they are REALLY GOOD at one thing: hitting things until they die. As it turns out, that’s really all you need to know for a successful run of Baldur’s Gate 3. The Barbarian’s Rage ability allows them to singlehandedly carry the party through combat encounters, tanking and dealing all the damage. Where the Barbarian suffers is in their lack of other skills. They aren’t good talkers, and they aren’t good explorers. As such, your smarter-funnier-prettier party members will have to compensate.

Warlock

While they lack the spellcasting variety of Wizards and the power of Sorcerers, Warlocks outdo every other class in their ability to chill. Warlocks are really good at taking breaks. They’re so good at it, in fact, that they are able to recover all of their spells during a Short Rest. Stuck in a dungeon with no time to Long Rest? Your Wizard has no spell slots left? No prob. Just let the Warlock vibe on their own for a couple minutes and then BAM. MAGIC IN THE TANK. Pair this with their innate ability to perform Eldritch Blast (one of the best cantrips in the game) and you’ve got magic on magic on magic.

B Tier

Druid

While a certain Druid (Haslin) is responsible for the best sex scene in Baldur’s Gate 3, hands down, these woods wizards struggle to keep up with their magical colleagues. A Druid’s Wild Shape ability (which allows them to turn into a giant, sexy animal) is a major plus. Ever wanted to see what a grizzly bear could to do the soft, leathery skin of a goblin? Now you can. The problem with Druids is that, besides Wild Shape, the other spellcaster classes are able to do everything a Druid can but better. Caveat: when wandering in the woods, the Druid actually jumps up to an S-tier class in terms of exploration, due to their ability to talk to trees and animals.

Monk

Monks are the coolest class in the game. What’s not to love? A Bruce Lee ninja who is able to cut through foes with their BARE HANDS? SIGN ME UP. The problem with the Monk is that they just aren’t that good at anything. They are by far the fastest class in the game, boasting movement skills above and beyond all other party members, but that’s where the advantages stop. They are squishier than other close range specialists, and are not able to deal massive damage like Barbarians. They are able to learn a handful of spells, but very few of them, and they learn them much later than other spellcasting classes. We will just have to hold out hope that Larian Studios notices the Monk’s shortcomings and buffs the class accordingly.

Rogue

The Rogue is one of the best exploration classes in the game, with the ability to pick locks, scout for enemies, disarm traps, and pickpocket unsuspecting foes. They are also fantastic damage dealers, but only in a limited number of situations. If the Rogue has the surprise factor on their side, they are able to dish out massive punishment during the early rounds of a fight. However, if the party finds itself ambushed or stuck in a drawn out encounter, the Rogue’s damaging dealing power quickly wanes.

(featured image: Larian Studios)

