Alfred Molina Reportedly Back as Doc Ock in Tom Holland’s Next Spider-Man Movie!

Alfred Molina is heading back to the world of Peter Parker as The Hollywood Reporter reports that their sources have confirmed the rumor.

Think that sounds too calm for me? WELL, YOU ARE RIGHT I HAVE BEEN SCREAMING IN ALL CAPS SINCE I HAVE LEARNED OF THIS NEWS ALL OF 3 MINUTES AGO. Molina coming back does a lot of things: gives me one of my favorite Spider-Man villains again and gives me the actor who brought him to life so beautifully in Spider-Man 2, but it ALSO brings further proof that a live-action Spider-Verse is happening—or at least that they are converging all the Spider-Man franchises in Tom Holland’s (something I sincerely believe is happening).

Right now, there are four separate entities when it comes to Spider-Man movie fans. There are the OG stans who still want more Tobey Maguire movies, there are those who LOVED Andrew Garfield, there are the MCU Tom Holland fans, and then there are people like me. I just love Spider-Man. I don’t care if it is a piece of cardboard that someone drew a comic on; I’m going to look at it because it is Spider-Man adjacent.

So what is Spider-Man 3 doing? I think it’s bringing all those fans together. You’re all going to have to be like me now! HAHA! (I’m just kidding, you do you).

There is literally no information other than the fact that he’s joined the cast and Jamie Foxx is also coming back as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2. So … honestly, when are you going to tell me that Willem Dafoe and Rhys Ifans are back and ready to go? (Sorry to Topher Grace, but we’re going to continue to forget about that one. We have Tom Hardy now anyway.)

The thing is: I just keep screeching. This is so exciting to me as a lifelong Spidey fan. All these rumors about the franchise’s past cast being added to Holland’s Spider-Man 3 (can we PLEASE have a title so I can stop writing it like this?) just confirm that we’re going to see all our favorite aspects of the world of Peter back to life again.

There has been such a divide between fans of Spider-Man—one that upsets me—over who is the best and why that is. Yes, I fan the flames by continually talking about how I think Holland is superior, but I have a lot of love for all three Spider-Man actors because they brought my boy to life.

So while we don’t know whether Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire are involved, I’m just happy that their worlds are being represented in the villains that terrified me as a kid. Watching Doc Ock turn from a mentor into this man who was willing to kill Peter Parker if it meant his success? It was incredible to see onscreen.

Alfred Molina saying “Listen to ME now” lives rent-free in my head, but it is me when people want to talk about anything OTHER than Alfred Molina coming back to Spider-Man.

All I’ve wanted is news on the 3rd Tom Holland Spider-Man movie, and this is going to sustain me for the rest of the year. I can’t wait to see how they use Otto or how Molina approaches the role with a different Spider-Man at the helm, but whatever happens, I’m f**king excited.

