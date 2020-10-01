Jamie Foxx Is Electro Again in the Next Spider-Man Movie!? Bring on the Spider-Verse!!!!

Jamie Foxx is reportedly heading back to the world of Spider-Man as Electro! Maxwell Dillon, played by Jamie Foxx, will reportedly make an appearance in the third Marvel Cinematic Universe/Tom Holland Spider-Man (or as I like to call it: Spider-Man: Can’t Come Home). But you’re probably thinking “Hey, wait a minute, wasn’t Jamie Foxx already in a Spider-Man movie?” and you’d be right! He was, and he even played Electro!

In The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Electro is one of three different villains, and the movie … doesn’t really do that great of a job with any of them. (It did give us wonderful casting like Dane DeHaan as Harry Osborn, a casting I’d also like to revisit.) But now, it seems as if Electro is going to have his chance once more.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Foxx is bringing the character back, but there is no information as to whether or not it will reference the fact that he’s played Electro before—which brings me to my favorite part of this entire thing: DOES THIS MEAN THAT THE LIVE-ACTION SPIDER-VERSE IS ACTUALLY HAPPENING?

For fans of the webbed hero, many of us have been waiting for all the Spideys to converge and have the villains all come back into the fold, mainly because everyone wants Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina to be The Green Goblin and Doc Ock for the rest of time (much like how our love of J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson got him in Spider-Man: Far From Home).

But the franchise, for whatever reason, has always been great at getting villains we want to know more about. From the original trilogy and its ability to get brilliant actors on board to Garfield’s film giving them depth, these characters were interesting and intriguing to us, and that has continued on through Tom Holland’s films, as well.

Here’s my hot take: The Spider-Man movies have always done a good job in casting their villains. Their problem lay with casting their Peter Parker. I loved both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield when I watched their movies, but I think it was partially because I just loved the character. It took the Tom Holland movies for me to realize that he was the Peter/Spidey that I wanted to see onscreen.

But it is also a testament to this character and the legacy that surrounds the Spider-verse, which brings me back to my screaming: IS THIS A SPIDER-VERSE THING?

Now that J.K. Simmons and Jamie Foxx have returned to their roles in the Spider-world, it seems obvious that they’d be heading down a Spider-Verse route, right? Sure, we love the casting choices of these characters, but there is also a need to see all the Spider-Men together. Look how well it worked for the fantastic, Oscar-winning animated movie!

I say there is a “need,” and yes, that need comes from nerds like me, but it does seem like they’re building towards combining all the different Spider-Man franchises into one. (I would take a live-action Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, though, not going to lie.)

Whatever any of this means, I’m actually really excited to see what Jamie Foxx does with Maxwell Dillon … again. It potentially throws my Kraven the Hunter theory out the window, but there’s still time for him.

