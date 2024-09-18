Mark your calendars and gather your coven, because the two-part premiere of Marvel Studios’ Agatha All Along is nearly upon us. So when do new episodes roll out on Disney+?

It’s been well over three years since we last caught up with our favorite oh-so-stylish, oh-so-bewitching sorceress, Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), who served as the antagonist of the Disney+ WandaVision miniseries. Now that the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) is dead—or so we think—and the Darkhold has been destroyed, Agatha is back for her very own spinoff show, which will see her journeying down the “Witches’ Road” as she attempts to regain her powers.

Agatha All Along also stars Aubrey Plaza as the elusive Rio Vidal, Sasheer Zamata as potion maker Jennifer Kale, Patti LuPone as clairvoyant Lilia Calderu, Ali Ahn as Alice Wu-Gulliver, and Joe Locke as the “Teen”—it’s complicated. With an all-star cast and a deliciously spooky story perfectly suited for the Halloween season, it’ll be interesting to see how this mystery unfolds. And with nine chapters ahead of us, you’re not going to want to miss a single minute.

What time do new Agatha All Along episodes come out?

Similarly to previous Marvel Television endeavors like Loki season 2, Agatha All Along has been given Disney+’s primetime slot of 6PM PT/9PM ET, with new episodes debuting every Wednesday—no more staying up until the wee hours of the morning! This method has proven successful in increasing viewership for Marvel and Lucasfilm in the past, so it’s not surprising to see Agatha All Along following suit. I, for one, wholeheartedly welcome this earlier release schedule.

As mentioned, Agatha All Along could be one of the MCU’s most ambitious launches to date. Not only does it explore a more magic-heavy corner of the Marvel Universe, but it also adds some new characters to the mix who could be instrumental to the franchise moving forward. After all, the show does seem like the perfect opportunity to introduce audiences to demonic villains like Nicolas Scratch and the Salem’s Seven, but with the Multiverse Saga taking top priority at Marvel HQ, these characters will probably be sidelined in favor of, say, Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom.

For now at least, Agatha All Along sure sounds like it’s going to be a silly and spellbinding romp through the world of magic and witchcraft, so no matter where it fits into the larger MCU mosaic, we’re bound to have a great time watching it all go down, down, down.

