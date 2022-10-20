Marvel’s first Disney Plus series WandaVision was amazing for a lot of reasons, and one of those reasons was Kathryn Hahn’s portrayal of Agatha Harkness, a charismatic but malevolent witch who tries to steal Wanda’s power. Agatha lovers everywhere celebrated Marvel’s announcement that Hahn would be starring in a spinoff series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos (formerly titled Agatha: House of Harkness).

Since the series is so early in production, Marvel has been largely silent on the details, but now we’ve got some exciting news: in an interview at the Chicago International Film Festival, Hahn announced that filming is starting soon.

I asked Kathryn Hahn about “Agatha: Coven of Chaos” on the red carpet at @chifilmfest. She confirmed filming starts soon.



“We’re in the middle of getting the coven ready and it’s gonna be very delicious … We start shooting in about a month.” #AgathaCovenOfChaos #marvel pic.twitter.com/ft7eXgxw57 — Brooke Geiger McDonald (@BrookeGMcDonald) October 19, 2022

In the video, Hahn says that it’s “very, very exciting” to be able to play Agatha in WandaVision and Coven of Chaos. She goes on to say that “we’re getting the coven together” and “it’s going to be very delicious. We start shooting in about a month.” That means Coven of Chaos will likely start filming in late November or early December 2022.

Principle photography for Marvel series tends to take 3-4 months, so Coven of Chaos may wrap in early spring 2023.

Here’s everything else we know so far!

Release window

It’s still too early for an exact release date, but at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Kevin Feige announced Coven of Chaos‘s release window as part of its Phase 5 slate. According to Feige, the series will premiere in winter 2023. That window isn’t set in stone, though, and Marvel has been known to postpone release dates or swap them with other projects.

Cast

We don’t have a cast list yet, but some information has leaked, and rumors are swirling.

First off, we know that Kathryn Hahn will return as Agatha Harkness. In October 2022, Buffy’s Emma Caulfield confirmed in an interview with Vanity Fair that she’ll be reprising her role as WandaVision’s Dottie, the snobby neighbor who’s actually under Wanda’s control.

Aside from those two confirmed roles, everything else is speculation. Most recently, Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat, The Dictator) is rumored to be playing the Marvel villain Mephisto in both Ironheart and Coven of Chaos.

A leaked casting call from June 2022 has led to further rumors that Coven of Chaos will introduce a grown-up version of Wanda’s son Billy, a.k.a. Wiccan, and Teddy Altman, a.k.a. Hulkling. According to Murphy’s Multiverse, the casting call included a 17-20 year old gay male character who’s “a bit of a fanboy,” and an athletically built 18-20 year old “kind soul” who loves his boyfriend. Marvel comics fans believe that these two characters fit Billy and Teddy’s description.

If grown-up Billy makes his MCU debut in Coven of Chaos, then his brother Tommy could also appear.

Trailer

There’s no trailer yet, and there probably won’t be one for awhile. It’s possible that a trailer could be released at San Diego Comic-Con 2023, but for now that’s pure speculation.

Plot

When Agatha: Coven of Chaos was first announced, there was some speculation that it might be a prequel to WandaVision—after all, Agatha is at least several hundred years old. With Dottie returning, though, the series is much more likely to pick up where WandaVision left off.

At the end of WandaVision, Agatha was trapped under Wanda’s control, doomed to play the part of nosy neighbor Agnes indefinitely. Thanks to the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, though, Wanda’s spell may wear off, freeing Agatha. Will Agatha search for Wanda and the Darkhold, only to find out that the Darkhold has been destroyed? Will we find out what really happened to Wanda on Mount Wundagore, since fans refuse to accept that she died? Both of these questions could play into the plot of Coven of Chaos.

There’s also the matter of the coven itself. In the Chicago International Film Festival interview, Hahn mentioned “getting the coven together.” Who’s in that coven? Could Dottie become a witch? Could Billy make the mistake of working with Agatha? We’ll have to wait and see.

We’ll keep posting updates as we get them!

