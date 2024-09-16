‘Agatha All Along’ built its release schedule around the perfect finale date

Expected to be Marvel’s hottest show in a minute, fans have been keenly awaiting the release of Kathryn Hahn-led Agatha All Along.

Part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Five, the series premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 18, 2024. The first two episodes will be released together, with new episodes dropping weekly. The penultimate episode and finale will drop on October 30th, which has been strategically aligned to fit in with Halloween. Here’s the full schedule:

Wednesday, September 18: Episodes 1 & 2

Wednesday, September 25: Episode 3

Wednesday, October 2: Episode 4

Wednesday, October 9: Episode 5

Wednesday, October 16: Episode 6

Wednesday, October 23: Episode 7

Wednesday, October 30: Episodes 8 & 9

A spin-off from the hit series Wandavision, Jac Schaeffer’s miniseries follows witch Agatha Harkness’ adventures after she gets stuck in Stuckview, New Jersey, following the events of Wandavision. Looking to escape, she is helped by a goth teen who aspires to face the trials of the legendary Witches’ Road. Devoid of her magic, she forms a coven with the teen as she embarks on a journey of facing dangerous trials to regain her powers.

Hahn is joined by a stacked cast that features Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Debra Jo-Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The show marks Plaza’s introduction in the MCU and is Locke’s second major project after he impressed in the Netflix teen series Heartstopper, receiving an Emmy nomination.

The writer’s room features Schaeffer, Laura Donney, Cameron Squires, Giovanna Sarquis, Laura Monti, Jason Rostovsky, Gia King, and Peter Cameron. Squires, Cameron, and Donney were a part of the Wandavision team as well, with Meghan McDonell, who was a consulting producer on the 2021 series, serving as the on-set writer. Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg, and Gandaja Monteiro have directed three episodes each. The show is second in the intended trilogy of series, succeeding Wandavision and preceding Vision Quest, which is slated to release in 2026.

The show has undergone multiple title changes ever since it was announced, going from Agatha: House of Harkness to Agatha: Coven of Chaos to Agatha: Darkhold Diaries. The title was finally revealed to be Agatha All Along, and it was announced that the title changes were a part of the show’s marketing plans, as a way of “messing with Marvel fans.”

The show is drawing comparisons with another TV project, Loki. The parallels are mainly being drawn because Loki and Agatha are antagonists and share similar personality traits. Marvel executive Brad Winderbaum has described the show as “Marvel brand of scary,” while head honcho Kevin Feige has compared it to the 1985 classic The Goonies.

