The Complicated Comic Book History of Tony Stark’s Transformation Into Doctor Doom

Since it was announced that Robert Downey Jr., who previously played Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will portray Doctor Doom, many have been curious about what the comics say about Stark’s transformation into the villain.

Recommended Videos

At the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige gave an update on the MCU’s future. The state of the cinematic universe was thrown into disarray after Jonathan Majors’ was fired from the role of Kang the Conqueror after he was found guilty in a domestic abuse case. Kang was set to be the significant MCU villain over the next few years, a storyline that would’ve culminated in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Instead of recasting Kang, the franchise has decided to discard that storyline. Now, Doctor Doom will be a major threat to the MCU as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty has been replaced with Avengers: Doomsday. However, Doom replacing Kang wasn’t the most surprising aspect of the announcement.

Fans were shocked when Feige announced Downey had been cast in the role of Doom. Downey previously played Tony Stark (a.k.a. Iron Man) in the MCU. Given that Downey already played an MCU character before, many suspect that his characters will be connected, rather than the franchise just pretending it’s not the same person playing both characters. Meanwhile, there is some basis for a Stark/Doom villain in Marvel Comics.

Does Tony Stark become Doctor Doom in the comics?

There is only one comic where Stark becomes Doom, although there are also comics where he becomes an evil Doom-like villain. The comic most people have been discussing since the casting news is What If? Iron Man: Demon in an Armor #1. Published in 2010, the comic explores a scenario where Doom and Stark are college students who participate in an experiment in which their minds are swapped. Stark, in Doom’s body, is blamed for the experiment and sent to Latveria with his mind wiped. Meanwhile, in Stark’s body, Doom has all of Stark Industries’ resources at his disposal and becomes a wealthy, corrupt businessman.

However, the comic has nothing to do with the main timeline since What If? is a series centered on scenarios in alternate realities. Plus, it’s hard to imagine viewers being too receptive to such a wild body-swap premise. On the other hand, many have pointed out that the Iron Maniac is very similar to Doom. The Iron Maniac is an alternate version of Stark that first appeared in Marvel Team-Up (vol. 3) #2. He comes from Earth-5012, which had been ravaged by Titannus. After witnessing many of his fellow Avengers’ deaths, Stark becomes disillusioned and violent, eventually turning on Reed Richards. As a result, he becomes the Iron Manic, wearing a Doom-like green cloak and silver armor. He even shares some of Doom’s misguided ideas that world conquest was the only hope for humanity.

On top of that, the Iron Maniac eventually traveled over to Earth-616, meaning the alternate version of Stark could come to the MCU. However, it wouldn’t be quite comic book-accurate if the MCU claims this alternate version is Doom rather than a Doom-like villain. There is also Iron Man of Exiles #23, where Stark of Earth-42777 becomes another Doom-like villain called the Iron Monarch, using his brilliance to pursue world domination. Lastly, there is the Infamous Iron Man series, which reverses things with Doom taking up the mantle of Iron Man.

Still, aside from the What If? story, there is no comic book where Stark (his body, at least) officially becomes Doom. This could change in the future, though. Marvel writer Deniz Camp claimed that The Ultimates #4 comic would explain Downey as Doctor Doom. However, many have taken his Tweet as a joke trying to capitalize on the major Marvel news. Since the comic doesn’t come out until September, though, it remains to be seen if the comic actually does hint at any Doom/Stark news.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy