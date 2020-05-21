We Truly Wish NASA Really Had Found a Parallel Universe We Could Escape To

Dreams of a parallel universe—perhaps a the brighter timeline we all feel has been taken from us—were lifted up and then dashed all in the same evening last night. That sliver of hope that I could venture to Antarctica and take on my tethered self is now gone all because basically gossip sites took a discovery (that NASA and scientists have not figured out yet) and ran with it.

According to Forbes, this “parallel universe” discovery that was being reported on by the New York Post and the Daily Star … isn’t what they think it is. Basically, NASA found something in Antarctica that cannot be explained by our current understanding of physics, and that somehow led to reports to confirmation of a parallel universe where time runs backward. Sorry to disappoint, but there isn’t a universe of Benjamin Buttons on the other side of some invisible wall.

Ibrahim Safa, who was the lead author of the research paper that led to the screams of the parallel universe, took to Twitter to explain, in the simplest of terms, the difference between what the research found and what the tabloids were saying:

Me: We looked at these ANITA events and they can’t be standard neutrinos. They were probably a result of our imperfect understanding of the Antarctic ice, but there’s a chance some new physics phenomenon is responsible. Tabloids: PARALLEL UNIVERSE!!! — Ibrahim Safa (@IbrahimSafa1) May 21, 2020

The sad part is that many of us on Twitter got our hopes up, because our current reality is … less than appealing. Fleeing to Antarctica to take on our other selves? To be fair, I probably wouldn’t be born, because I think my other universe mother would have never married my father, but also, I don’t know how other universes work!

Still, our hopes and dreams of taking on ourselves and seeing what was happening with them was quickly gone, but the dreams will live on in our tweets.

So last month they confirmed that aliens exist, now that there’s a parallel universe and everyone is like: “oh cool” https://t.co/2nWpF2WOol — bi-derman ψ (@IR0NSPIDEY) May 21, 2020

Me, choking my parallel universe doppelganger who has a better life than me so I can take his place. pic.twitter.com/sPyGZY10uV — Astor George (@grandpabbychuck) May 21, 2020

In 2020, we’ve had: – WW3 scares

– Kobe & Gigi’s death

– Australia burning

– A worldwide pandemic

– All sporting events cancelled

– Confirmed UFO sightings

– Murder Hornets

– And now a Parallel Universe It’s only May. pic.twitter.com/CJIzsFOJ6J — ✈️ – follow/like limit (@mldiffley) May 21, 2020

Me meeting myself in a parallel universe like damn bitch you couldn’t get your life together ANYWHERE? pic.twitter.com/M9V0cD0hcL — ♠️ (@TrudiiBee) May 21, 2020

Me linking with my parallel universe self pic.twitter.com/Zu6njYQJam — your guardian angel (@cyrilswhore) May 21, 2020

I swear to god if parallel universe Dani is happy and in love imma tether her ass https://t.co/CwWMFUJFWJ — Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) May 21, 2020

NASA discovered a parallel universe in Antarctica where time moves backwards and we’re not trying to undo 2020??? — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) May 21, 2020

Imagine a parallel universe where we got this instead. pic.twitter.com/nPNwxTyaER — MisAnthro Pony (@MisAnthroPony) May 21, 2020

Me going to start a new life in the parallel universe after I fucked up my current one pic.twitter.com/r1dyo4uilC — Paolo is quarantining (@Ic3lad) May 21, 2020

Maybe there will still be a universe out there where we can just bypass all of 2020. Until then … let’s continue to listen to scientists. Why do people not want to listen to scientists?????

