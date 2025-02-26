A Marvel boss just confirmed ‘Moon Knight’ season 2’s fate, and it’s disappointing for Oscar Isaac fans

After nearly three years of speculation, it seems we finally have an update regarding Moon Knight‘s season 2 prospects—and it’s not looking good.

Marvel Television has a jam-packed slate, including the much-anticipated Daredevil: Born Again, season 2 of X-Men ’97, Ironheart, and more. Weirdly enough, however, Marvel Studios has a tendency not to renew its more successful Disney+ endeavors for additional seasons. For some shows, such as WandaVision and Agatha All Along, this is intentional; a creative decision to tell a standalone story, or to serve as a tie-in for an upcoming MCU film.

But for others, there’s not much of any rhyme or reason as to why a season 2 never sees the light of day. And from the sound of it, the Disney+ Moon Knight series falls into this less fortunate camp.

Brad Winderbaum shuts down Moon Knight season 2 rumors but sounds hopeful about the future of Marc Spector

Speaking to ComicBook earlier this week, Brad Winderbaum, Marvel’s Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, addressed the Moon Knight season 2 speculation, where he all but dashed our hopes and dreams. Still, the Oscar Isaac girlies out there can rest well knowing that it’s not the end of the line for Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Jake Lockley just yet.

“Marvel Television has happened in waves, and I think Moon Knight happened in a wave of shows that were going to establish characters that would tie-in to the future,” Winderbaum said. “And moving forward our priorities have shifted. We’re making shows as shows that can exist as annual releases, more like television. I would love to see a Moon Knight Season 2, but there are plans for Moon Knight down the road.”

It’s worth mentioning that Isaac reprised his role as the almighty avatar of Khonshu for the third and final season of Marvel’s What If…?, so it’s not like he’s been MIA. Still, Marvel has certainly kept us guessing. When the 4K UHD Blu-ray Steelbook of Moon Knight went on sale last year, it was titled Moon Knight: The Complete First Season, not Moon Knight: The Complete Series. Isaac has also spoken openly about his eagerness to return to the MCU, making a sophomore season seem inevitable given its high viewership on Disney+. Alas, it simply wasn’t meant to be.

Oscar Isaac will make his MCU comeback, but when?

At least now we have closure that Moon Knight will remain a miniseries, and that Isaac will—hopefully—revisit this much-beloved character down the line. Given that Phase 6 of the MCU will take viewers further into the Multiverse, pretty much anything is fair game, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see Moon Knight pop up in Avengers: Secret Wars. I just hope Isaac gets his time to shine, because without a solo show, he’s likely to receive only a fraction of the screentime.

There’s also a possibility that Marvel is exploring ideas for a Midnight Sons spinoff given its roster of pre-established characters (i.e. Doctor Strange, Blade), but I don’t expect that to be a top priority for Kevin Feige & Co. Ultimately, if there’s anything you should pull from this update, it’s that Marvel is taking Moon Knight’s future seriously—and that’s a good thing. Creating thoughtful, annual TV events as Winderbaum described can only be a win for the studio, and opens the door for Moon Knight to appear in many more MCU projects to come. I just wish it didn’t come at the cost of a spectacular show.

