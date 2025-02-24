‘I don’t do second seasons’: Marvel wanted ‘WandaVision’ season 2, but fans will never see it actually happen

Absolutely no one expected WandaVision to be as good as it was. Fans assumed it was a cheap cash-grab in an attempt to highlight a fan favorite character without adding anything new to the tapestry of the MCU. Boy, were they – and I – wrong. WandaVision turned out to be amazing.

WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaeffer allegedly doesn’t want WandaVision season 2. We have that direct from the mouth of Patti LuPone, who played Lilia in Agatha All Along. “Jac Schaeffer, the creator, came into my trailer and she said, ‘Patti, I’m just here to tell you that Lilia’s going to die,’ and I went, ‘But I wanted a second season…’” LuPone remembered on Andy Cohen’s podcast. “[Schaffer] said, ‘I don’t do second seasons.’ She said, ‘They wanted me to do a second season of WandaVision and I didn’t.'”

Marvel may want a second season of WandaVision, but if Schaeffer doesn’t do second seasons, it’s not gonna happen by the sounds of it. But here’s the thing: the upcoming Vision show, VisionQuest, is likely to serve as a (second) sequel to WandaVision anyway. Yeah, it’ll probably have a lot less Wanda and Agatha in it, but it will most likely follow more of the characters introduced in WandaVision.

Remember White Vision? VisionQuest will most likely have him team up with Tommy, the other Maximoff twin. That means the family Wanda started in WandaVision is slowly all coming back to life in some form or other, although Wanda herself has been dead (well, let’s face it, “dead”) since the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

How about ‘Agatha All Along’ season 2 instead, Marvel?

So now people are wondering… How about a season two of Agatha All Along instead? There’s plenty of places a second season could go, now that Agatha is Billy’s mentor and Tommy is back in the world once more. And the cast are more than willing to don the witchy garb once again. Kathryn Hahn told Variety last year, “I know anyone in the cast would be thrilled to jump into it. It was like one of the toughest, most coven-building, nourishing experiences of my creative life. So, I know we would all be absolutely thrilled.”

But unfortunately, there seem to be conflicting opinions about whether a season two is a good idea, Brad Winderbaum, the head of Marvel television, had this to say to Entertainment Weekly recently: “A show like Agatha, to me, is concept based. Yes, a second season for sure is something that we would want to do, but let’s not rush it. Let’s get the right idea and then make it.”

So have no fear—there’s no chance we won’t see all the most popular WandaVision and Agatha All Along characters again.

