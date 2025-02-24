Marvel’s Moon Knight just got a major unexpected update

Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight was met with critical acclaim when it was released in 2022. It ended on a cliffhanger of sorts, as a mid-credits scene revealed there was one more Moon Knight personality than we thought. Unfortunately, that cliffhanger won’t take bring about second season.

Head of Marvel Television Brad Winderbaum explained to ComicBook.com recently that Moon Knight was part of a series of shows that probably won’t get additional seasons. “So I think Marvel Television has happened in waves, and I think Moon Knight happened in a wave of shows that were going to establish characters that would tie-in to the future,” he said. “And moving forward our priorities have shifted. We’re making shows as shows that can exist as annual releases, more like television. I would love to see a Moon Knight Season 2, but there are plans for Moon Knight down the road.”

Moon Knight will return, but with a twist

So we will see Moon Knight again, one way or the other! This is exciting news for fans of the character, as he’s been on the backburner for a good few years now.

There’s one possibility for his return that’s been floating around for a good few years now… a Midnight Sons movie. The Midnight Sons are Marvel’s supernatural superhero team and include characters like Doctor Strange, Elsa Bloodstone (established in the MCU in the Werewolf By Night mini-movie) and Blade. Oscar Isaac knows about this team-up and is all for joining in, saying in 2024, “I thought there was an interesting opportunity with Midnight Sons. There’s such interesting characters in there, and now that we’ve set the groundwork with learning who Marc [Spector], Steven [Grant], Jake [Lockley] are, it could be an interesting opportunity to see him as part of a team and what that dynamic would be. So I think that would be exciting.”

The only trouble there is is that the Blade movie has had some difficulty getting off the ground, and now it seems to be in limbo. With that gone, people’s hopes have started to fade about a Midnight Sons movie as well. But you never know. A lot of fans really want it to happen.

Of course, a Midnight Sons movie is not the only place Moon Knight could could show up. The cast list for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars is still largely a secret, so maybe Moon Knight might show up in one or both of those movies? Could he get his own coming-out-of-a-portal moment? We’ll have to wait and see, but the news is good for those of us who want more Moon Knight on our screens.

