A High School Student Recreated Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance World Tour’ in ‘Minecraft’

If, like me, you didn’t get tickets to Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour and had serious FOMO while it was literally every other video on your TikTok’s “For You” page, well … now you can attend the show of the year—the show of the century, even—as many times as you like for free because someone has recreated the whole thing on Minecraft. Yes, really.

The creator of this magnificent Minecraft Beyoncé concert, Posty Minecraft Records on YouTube, included every single moment of Beyoncé’s brilliance—the robots during Cozy, the ballroom section with Honey Balenciaga, and, of course, the now infamous “Mute Challenge.” Never mind the upcoming Renaissance World Tour concert film; I think this should win Oscars and a damn Noble Peace Prize. It’s honestly incredible. The creator is a high school student taking “plenty of AP classes,” as they explained in the comments of one of their videos. How did they even find the time?

I wasn’t the only one who was impressed, though. The Minecraft version of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour has its own subreddit, and people can’t get over how amazing the final product is. One person wrote, “This is so fab, the different outfits were cracking me up,” and another said, “I’m so impressed, the time and creativity to put this together!” before adding crying and pink heart emojis.

You can watch this brilliance in all its glory, here:

Posty Minecraft Records even made a 10-minute behind-the-scenes video where viewers can see how they created the staging and all the other little details necessary to bring the concert to life in Minecraft.

This talented young gamer hasn’t just recreated Beyoncé’s tour—they’ve also used Minecraft to recreate Colleen Ballinger’s ukulele “apology” video, Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show from earlier this year, and a couple of other music videos, including Katy Perry’s “Roar.”

I highly recommend taking some time out to watch these creations and enjoy how silly yet brilliantly made these Minecraft videos are. They’re an absolute triumph.

(featured image: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood Entertainment)

