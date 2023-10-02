It’s Official! Beyoncé’s Massively Successful ‘Renaissance World Tour’ Is Coming to Movie Theaters

Queen Bey blessed us all by announcing that she will release a filmed version of her wildly successful Renaissance World Tour. The tour is the highest-grossing one by a female artist of all time. Many people though, myself included, were not lucky enough to have secured tickets to her in-person extravaganza. This film will give millions the opportunity to experience the grandiose event on the big screen.

Beyonce released the above trailer Sunday evening after debuting it at the tour’s final stop in Kansas City and social media went wild! The film, entitled “Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce,” is sure to be a massive hit.

The trailer shows exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of Beyonce’s kids, dancers, and so much more. I am especially interested in seeing more behind-the-scenes videos of Blue Ivy Carter, Beyonce’s oldest child, who was a backup dancer on tour and is really coming into her own.

During Beyoncé's final Renaissance World Tour stop in Kansas City, Blue Ivy Carter earns a standing ovation, and Beyoncé mouths “I love you” pic.twitter.com/WI6t10yu3c — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 2, 2023

The trailer also gives a little glimpse into Beyoncé’s creative mind and what went into Renaissance. In it, she says that she wanted the tour to “create a place where everyone is free and no one is judged.” I know that meant a lot to people like myself, who are a part of the LGBTQ+ community. The influence of ball culture, for example, was so heavy in the album and in the tour’s dances and visuals. Even the outfits from concertgoers that I saw flooding social media illuminate what a free place the Renaissance experience did indeed give to people.

This freedom is now going to be extended to everyone as the film is scheduled to hit theaters in the United States on December 1 of this year. Ticket pre-sales are already up at major chains like AMC, Regal, and Cinemark. Beyonce worked out a deal with AMC initially and then other exhibition chains, modeling her deal after the one made by Taylor Swift with AMC back in August. Swift’s film was self-financed and she will see over 50% of gross profits, a deal that will be about the same for Beyonce’s film.

Beyonce has done similar releases before, though nothing to this scale. She has films and documentaries available online but this will be the first to be widely released in theaters. Her “Homecoming” production was streamed on Netflix and I remember watching it in awe. It was so well done and really gave viewers an HD experience of her iconic performance at Coachella. I can only imagine the feeling of seeing something like that on a big screen! And now we get the chance to have that experience. I am so excited!

(featured image: Julian Dakdouk/RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR)

