I Swear To Everything if You Interrupt the Mute Challenge at the ‘Renaissance Movie’

If you were not one of the lucky chosen few who was able to score tickets to Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour, you will be thrilled to know that Mrs. Knowles-Carter is taking a page from Taylor Swift’s book and releasing her own tour movie in theaters this year, titled Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. It’s going to be a whole thing, and I’m already mildly worrying about what to wear to honor the Renaissance experience. Despite Beyoncé’s request for silver tour attire, I look terrible in that particular color.

As someone who was lucky enough to attend the Renaissance extravaganza, one of the highlights is during the song “Energy”, where Beyoncé sings:

“Big wave in the room, the crowd gon’ move

Look around everybody on mute”

On the word “mute,” the music stops and the crowd is supposed to be silent until Beyoncé deigns to sing once more. It’s spectacular. This has become known in the Beyhive as “The Mute Challenge.” Some cities did it better than others. Chicago Night 2 is up there with some of the best:

Here’s another example, because it’s really cool, and I love how often Beyoncé changed her look on this tour. Plus, Houston managed to impress her, which is hard to do. Just look at her face!

It’s a pretty dazzling feeling to be there in the stadium with 65,000 of your closest friends and have everyone suddenly go silent. Such is the power of Beyoncé. So naturally, when it was announced earlier this week that Renaissance would be coming to a theater near me (and you!) in December, I was ecstatic for the opportunity to relive the magic once more. Then, I remembered how obnoxious some people plan to be at the Eras movie. I recoiled in horror at the thought that the beloved Mute Challenge might be sullied with people screaming in the theater.

Look, I am not a killjoy. I’m not going to metaphorically stand here and tell you how to act in public. You either are going to take other people into consideration or you’re not. However, if you dare say a word during the Mute Challenge, you are going against Beyoncé herself. And who are any of us to go against Beyoncé!?

So please, I’m begging everyone to act right when they go see Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. Have a good time, and enjoy this immersive spectacle. But for the love of all that’s good and holy, do not say anything during the Mute Challenge. I’m begging you. It’s okay to be quiet every once in a while. It’s what Beyoncé wants.

(featured image: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood Entertainment)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]