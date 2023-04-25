A Hello Kitty Tabletop Game Is Coming!

Tabletop and video games publisher Maestro Media has announced a multi-year partnership with Sanrio to create a brand new game based on beloved pop culture icon Hello Kitty. In September, Maestro will launch a crowdfunding campaign for Hello Kitty: Day at the Park by Roberta Taylor, with plans to incorporate fan involvement and feedback. The final product will be sent to backers, then made available for retail in 2024.

“We are ecstatic to be working with Sanrio to bring a new Hello Kitty game directly to the fans,” Maestro Media founder and CEO Javon Frazier said in a statement. “We cannot wait to work directly with the beloved brand’s millions of fans all over the world, incorporating their ideas and feedback, to create a one-of-a-kind experience the community will love.”

Hello Kitty: Day at the Park will be designed for 2–4 players, and each session will last just 20–30 minutes, making it a breezy game for a variety of players. It will be appropriate for ages 8 and up, allowing a new generation of tabletop gamers to be introduced to the medium through a character they already know and love.

Maestro Media has previously published beloved games like Sugar Heist and The Binding of Isaac, and the company’s various crowdfunding projects have collectively raised more than $15 million from backers. Although Sanrio has previously partnered with companies like Hasbro, Zoo Games, and Giant Bomb to release Hello Kitty Monopoly and video games Hello Kitty: Big City Dreams and Hello Kitty Online, among others, this will be a very different tabletop gaming experience for fans.

More information about Hello Kitty: Day at the Park will be available this summer. For news, visit hellokittyboardgame.com.

