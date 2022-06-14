The 8 Best Horror Movies to Watch on Netflix Right Now

(Image: Netflix)

If Stranger Things season 4 has you all geared up for everything spooky, kooky, and all together ooky, but you just can’t wait for Volume 2 to drop, then let us take a look at the other horror offerings from Netflix! Now, this might seem like a daunting task, but lucky for you all, I am a generous and benevolent internet culture writer and so I have taken it upon myself to sort through the hundreds and thousands of current Netflix titles. Then, I whittled a list down to what I think are the very best. Obviously, there are favorites and classics that have been left off in the name of word counts and my carpal tunnel, so if you don’t see your favorite film, please share it in the comments!

If you’re looking for a classic: The Exorcist (1973)

One of the greats. Not only a seminal piece of Catholic possession horror but also probably the first to receive the cursed “elevated horror” title when it was nominated for ten Academy Awards. But despite that, it’s also just a classic story about a mother being afraid of her daughter growing up (with a little spicy demonic possession thrown in). Plus, it stars Jason Miller as Father Damien Karras, the original Hot Priest.

If you love cannibals: Raw (2016)

Who doesn’t love a coming-of-age story about sisterhood, and also, cannibalism? The first film by Titane legend Julia Ducournau, Raw is brutal, beautiful, and disturbing. When lifelong vegetarian Justine enters her first semester at veterinary school, her older sister Alexia forces her to participate in a week-long hazing ritual that involves eating rabbit kidneys and being bathed in animal blood. And shit only gets wilder from there. Soon, Justine begins craving human flesh and uncovers some… bloody family secrets. Basically, no one does it like the French!

If you’re looking for a ghost story: His House (2020)

I’ve waxed poetic about His House before, but if you are looking for a film that is gut-wrenching, beautiful, and terrifying then His House is where it’s at. When a Sudanese couple (Wunmi Mosaku and Sope Dirisu) fleeing war-torn Sudan move into their temporary housing in England, things begin to go awry and it becomes clear they are haunted by both their traumatic memories and by a poltergeist-like creature that has followed them to their new home. It is a film about survivors’ guilt and PTSD, and it also has some legitimately unsettling jump scares. It is not to be missed!

If you’re looking for a horror comedy: Creep (2014) and Creep 2 (2017)

Listen, it wouldn’t be a horror night if we didn’t have a little double-feature action! So let me pitch to you Creep and Creep 2! Starring Mark Duplass as the titular “creep” Aaron, the Creep films are full of pitch black, dark humor, and gory kills. While playing with and sometimes subverting found footage tropes, both films follow an unlucky videographer who responds to an ad and ends up embroiled in one psychopath’s twisted version of friendship. Creep 2 takes it to the next level by having the videographer, Sara (now a wannabe documentary filmmaker), willingly play along and foil a disillusioned Aaron’s attempts to scare her.

If you’re looking for something 80s: Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

A true classic, and one of the cornerstones of the 80s slasher horror, Nightmare on Elm Street is a foundational work. It also gives us one of our most iconic villains in the undead, pedophile, serial killer, burn victim, and dream haunter, Freddy Kreuger! It’s campy, it’s fun, and it has some great weird death scenes. It launched a franchise for a reason! Plus, it has Johnny Depp getting sucked into his own water bed and mulched into an erupting fountain of blood, which is something I think we could all use right now.

If you’re looking for a gothic romance: Crimson Peak (2015)

Another film I love to rave about, Crimson Peak, is one of Guillermo Del Toro’s best. It’s lush, beautiful, and creepy. Plus, you see Tom Hiddleston’s ass. It is also a ghost story, and the oozing ghosts mimic the red oozing clay that is constantly seeping into the crumbling manor that our heroine finds herself trapped in. It is full of mystery, luscious costume design, and Jessica Chastain delivering icy cold barbs. If you want a film lighter on the jump scares but heavy on aesthetics, Crimson Peak is the one for you.

If you want the shit scared out of you: The Ring (2002)

Ok, listen Gen Z-ers. I know the concept of a haunted VHS tape might sound antiquated and ridiculous to you. Some of you might not even know what a VHS tape is. But even still, this movie has no right to be as scary as it is. The American version of Japan’s Ringu, it follows Naomi Watts, the aunt of a girl who died inexplicably along with all of her friends. It turns out they watched a cursed videotape that dooms them to die in seven days. Watts also watches the tape, and unfortunately, her son and love interest do as well. In trying to get to the bottom of the curse, they discover it was created by a demonic little girl who has been buried in a well. The imagery on the tape is deeply unsettling (especially the beginning and ending static), but even worse are the jumpscares and the corpses that the girl leaves behind.

I will admit, this is not a movie I have watched since its theatrical release in 2002, but also the night I saw it, the tv in my and my sister’s bedroom turned on by itself to the black and white static that you see before the ring, so yes I did spend seven days as a sixteen-year-old thinking I was going to die, and I shan’t be making that mistake again! Ya’ll should though. If you’re up for it.

If you’re looking for a creature feature: Anaconda (1997)

And finally, no horror list would be complete without a grade-A giant monster, so let me pitch you Anaconda! It has the best of everything: a very 90s soundtrack, a banging cast that includes Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Eric Stoltz, John Voight with a ponytail, and Ice Cube, and obviously, a giant animatronic snake that eats people. It’s very dumb and very fun. There are some, shall we say, dated CGI effects at the very end but honestly that just makes it even better.

