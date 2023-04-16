10 Best Netflix Original Horror Movies

It’s unfortunate, but the fact of the matter is sometimes Netflix’s original content are not that great. Time and time again, people get excited about a Netflix original TV show or movie, only to be disappointed in the end. But, their content doesn’t always end up as duds as some of my favorite modern horror films have been released by Netflix.

Instead of browsing the Netflix app for hours on end, let us walk you through a list of some of the best Netflix original horror movies currently streaming. I can guarantee you’ll find at least one movie to watch tonight.

1. Hush (2016)

(Netflix)

Ah, Mike Flanagan and his little Flanaverse. Folks praise Mike Flanagan for his horror projects (even Stephen King is a fan!) and it’s for good reason. Even with all its flaws, Hush is still effective and scary as it focuses on a deaf writer trying to survive a relentless killer. Maddie (Kate Siegel) may not be the perfect representation of hearing impaired individuals, but it’s still pretty neat to have a horror protagonist be disabled and survive.

2. Cam (2018)

(Netflix)

Horror hasn’t always explored the topic of sex work delicately. Most sex workers are treated like dirt in films. Cam holds up 20 middle fingers at anyone who thinks sex workers are disgusting and not worth respecting. The film keeps you wondering what is happening to Alice (Madeline Brewer) in regards to the copycat posing as her. Also the screenwriter, Isa Mazzei, is a former camgirl so there are genuine experiences woven into this intense psychological horror-thriller.

3. The Babysitter (2017)

(Netflix)

The Babysitter (2017) isn’t for everybody because it’s very corny and doesn’t hide from that fact. It’s not all that deep in terms of plot as it follows Cole (Judah Lewis) who is forced to fight for his life against his babysitter and her cult. The gore is over-the-top, the humor doesn’t always work, and it’s overall not a film to watch if you’re looking for anything serious. Unless seeing scream queen Samara Weaving is enough to stick around for. But, it makes this list because of how entertaining it is. I also recommend watching the sequel, The Babysitter: Killer Queen, if you want to see Jenna Ortega!

4. The Ritual (2017)

(Netflix)

If you have been hesitant about watching The Ritual, I suppose this is a your sign to finally watch it! The film doesn’t do anything new with parts of its premise. The story follows a group of friends going on a trek to honor their deceased friend where endless horrors await them in the woods. However, it does explore the complications of grief, the lore surrounding deities, and is genuinely scary, if I’m being honest. It makes the woods even scarier than they already are when it’s dark.

5. Gerald’s Game (2017)

(Netflix)

As far as Stephen King adaptations go, this is film is regarded as one of the best. Funny how it’s yet another Mike Flanagan film. Gerald’s Game‘s premise may seem simple as protagonist Jessie (Carla Gugino) spends most of the film handcuffed to a bed. But, there’s so much terror, emotional beats, and the performances are fucking spectacular. It also shows that keeping keys to handcuffs on a nightstand or under a pillow is best when engaging in intimate acts with your partner. And, in the end, you can never guess a serial killer’s next move.

6. The Perfection (2019)

(Netflix)

A super queer exploitation horror film? Yes, please! The Perfection scratches the itch for a queer horror film in a way that’s super effective and the ending will stick with you for a long time. The film focuses on the journeys of both Charlotte (Allison Williams) and Lizzie (Logan Browning) who are both survivors of sexual abuse at the hands of the same powerful men. It’s a horror film that goes to places that you may not expect and it’s a real ride. And it’s also really, really queer!

7. His House (2020)

(Netflix)

People don’t talk about His House and it’s not all that shocking to me. But, let’s not get into why because I’d be sitting here all night. The film focuses on a couple that flee Sudan and are haunted by something evil in the UK. Aside from all that jazz, His House plays around with so many topics, especially xenophobia, assimilation, and the rejection that Black folks can experience in other Black communities. It’s a film that’s relatively hard to explain because there are so many layers to it.

8. A Classic Horror Story (2021)

(Netflix)

Italian horror movies doesn’t always get the acclaim that French horror movies do, if I’m being honest. A Classic Horror Story is a little gem that you watch at least once. The film follows Elisa (Matilda Lutz) who is traveling to get an abortion and ends up traveling with the worst possible people. It’s very meta horror and goes to a place that’s eye-widening as soon as the twists unfold. Matilda Lutz is fabulous in the lead role and everything is quite unsettling when the film gets going.

9. Fear Street Trilogy (2021)

(Netflix)

The fact continues to remain that the Fear Street trilogy gave us tremendous queer horror. All three films are based on R.L. Stine’s novels of the same name. They focus on Deena (Kiana Madeira)’s desperation to save her ex-girlfriend from a curse that’s plagued their town. But, there’s much more to the curse than anyone realizes. The films were released over a period of three weeks that helped make the summer of 2021 very exciting. All in all, they are super fun and occasionally emotional explorations through different periods of time in the same town. And, they also feature some fantastic young talent!

10. Army of the Dead (2021)

(Netflix)

Action horror is often hit or miss because sometimes said films focus less on the horror of it all. But, there’s a good enough balance in Army of the Dead, much to my own surprise. The premise is straightforward enough as the film is set in a post-zombie outbreak world and follows a group of folks looking to retrieve some money from a casino vault in zombie territory. The production is great, the ensemble cast is fantastic, and the film manages to make you care about most of the characters with some great emotional beats. And, that’s not an easy task given the nature of the film. Overall, it’s a film that you should absolutely watch if you’re looking for action-packed horror.

