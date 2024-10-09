15 Best Fashion Deals From October’s Amazon Prime Day Event

With October’s Amazon Prime Day, there are some incredible deals on fall fashions. From timeless wardrobe staples to trendy finds, anyone looking to beef up their closets this season is in luck. Here are our picks for the best fashion deals with impressive Prime Day discounts.

Recommended Videos

Image via Amazon

These adidas platform sneakers give off a cute, sporty vibe, and the classic design is as versatile as they come. The platform height elevates this wardrobe staple (pun intended), giving the shoes some extra flare. At just $45.46, these kicks are a steal. Reviewers say these sneakers are next level comfortable, making them as friendly to your feet as they are to your wallet. When it comes to shoes, there’s no better combo than cute and comfy, so don’t sleep on this Prime Day deal.

Image via Amazon

Fall fashion should be all about ease. With the stress of the holidays approaching, keeping your wardrobe streamlined is a welcome relief. OQQ bodysuits have gotten a Prime Day spotlight, and you can get a three pack for a cool $24.15. The ribbed, scoop neck tank style is easily paired with skirts, jeans, slacks—practically anything you already have in your closet. The bodysuits also have some compression, not enough to be uncomfortable, but enough to provide a subtle snatched look. Looking effortlessly put together has never been so easy (and cheap!).

Image via Amazon

Though October is in full swing, in many places, the weather hasn’t quite gotten the memo. If you’re riding out the heat, typical fall footwear is going to leave you sweating. A great option that provides both style and extreme comfort are the ultra popular Cushionaire feather cloud slide sandals—and right now they’re only $23.74. The slight platform is more than just stylish, it provides some serious cushioning for your tired feet. With more than 26,000 five-star reviews, these sandals have a well-earned cult following.

Image via Amazon

Many of us may still be struggling with the 90+ degree weather, but as the Starks say, winter is coming. If the thought of blustery cold days fills you with dread, it might be time to upgrade your winter coat. The Orolay down jacket can keep even the frostiest of folk toasty warm, and right now it’s on serious discount at $89.99. If you’re usually put off by hefty price tags, this is your time to snag a high-quality coat for 40% off. Stylish and functional, this coat will help you bust out of hibernation this winter.

Image via Amazon

There are several styles of Levi’s jeans that have gotten major price markdowns for Prime Day. It’s hard to go wrong with such a quality brand, but one of the best deals is Levi’s wedgie straight jeans. With a curve hugging, high-waist style, these jeans are designed to make you look GOOD. The wedgie jeans have become one of Levi’s most popular styles, and right now you can get them in a range of different washes for just $39.99. Now is a great time to stock up on the jeans that’ll have you looking fly this fall.

Image via Amazon

If a roomier leg is more your style, Levi’s has you covered there too. Perfect for anyone who’s living for the reemergence of 90s trends, the Levi’s 94 baggy wide leg jeans deliver a seriously baggy style with a surprisingly flattering silhouette. The wide-leg look is having a moment, so these baggy jeans are a must if you’re looking to rock trendy styles this season. At $42.73 a pair, and several washes to choose from, this Prime Day deal is a great opportunity to dip your toes into a new style.

Image via Amazon

It’s not often that the fashion gods smile down on us, so the current trendiness of loungewear and athleisure is something to celebrate, can I get an amen! The Trendy Queen cropped hoodie is a great way to stay warm and comfortable, while still looking stylish. At just $26.99, you can stock up on multiple colors for a cute, yet super functional wardrobe staple. There are even thumb holes to give this hoodie that little extra something. Truly, trendiness has never felt so comfortable.

Image via Amazon

The BOSTONTEN quilted crossbody bag is the perfect size for maximum cuteness while staying highly functional. Big enough to hold more than just a phone, but not so big that it’s bulky, this crossbody is a great alternative to anyone who’s so over fumbling with big bags. There are a number of styles for just $25.89, and any of them would be a perfect addition to a fall look. It’s practically a scientific fact that you’ll fill whatever size purse you have, so a medium-size crossbody bag is great for carrying the essentials without weighing you down.

Image via Amazon

Once the temperature drops, it’s time to bust out the leggings. Nothing beats them in terms of comfort and functionality, whether you’re working out of just running errands. If your leggings collection needs a refresh, these ODODOS high waisted leggings, now just $18.73 a pair, fit the bill. With three different inseam options, these leggings are just the right length for tall ladies and the vertically challenged alike. There are also two handy side pockets, because why do they even make leggings without pockets anymore?

Image via Amazon

In terms of discounts, these Mark Fisher ankle boots are one of the best Prime Day premium fashion deals. At just $46.54, these boots have been marked down 67%. But if the savings alone aren’t enough to tempt you, the timeless stacked heel design should have you reaching for the Buy Now button. Seriously, these boots go with practically anything, and they’re high quality enough to last for years. You’ll rarely find this kind of long-term wardrobe staple for such great price.

Image via Amazon

Speaking of timeless seasonal pieces, you can never go wrong with a denim jacket, and this Wrangler denim jacket is only $27.99 for Amazon Prime Day. Though it’s available in a few different colors, I’m partial to the olive option. It’s an different spin on the army green jacket trend, pairing the versatility of denim with the laid-back green shade. You can expect this jacket to provide more flexibility than your average denim jacket, with added stretch for added comfort.

Image via Amazon

If you’re looking to inject a little whimsy into your look, this might be the most charming charm bracelet you’ve ever seen. Massively discounted to just $38.66, this Anne Klein charm bracelet watch is available in gold and rose gold, and both colors are equally adorable. The bracelet includes a sleek mother-of-pearl watch and seven other charms, including a leaf, key, tree, flower, clover, heart, and locket. It’s almost too cute, which is why this charm bracelet deserves to be on your wrist.

Image via Amazon

The fall season is just the time when you want to throw on your absolute snuggliest sweaters, and this Illusory slouchy knit sweater is as cozy as they come. This oversized, open front sweater weill look just as good if you throw it on over sweats or jeans, making it a truly versatile wardrobe piece. The extra length on this sweater also adds extra warmth and style, even if you’re just strutting your way down a Costco aisle. Now priced at $34.39, you can choose from a range of colors for an effortlessly chic look.

Image via Amazon

Apple Watches may have helpful apps, they leave much to be desired in the style department. This Nine West bracelet watch, on the other hand, is sleek, delicate, and totally gorgeous. It’s hard to decide which color is cuter—gold, rose gold, or gunmetal gray, though with a price tag of just $20.81, indecisive types can get one of each. It’s a beautiful watch that doubles as a statement jewelry piece—style and function for the win.

Image via Amazon

For warmth with versatility and style, it’s doesn’t get much better than this AUTOMET half-zip sweatshirt. With a trendy cropped design and roomy feel, this pullover sweater is exactly what you need for days when you want to put minimum effort into your fit, while still looking fabulous. At $23.99, you can stock up on multiple colors that you can pair with jeans or leggings to feel as cozy as you are stylish.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy