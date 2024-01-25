10 Best Recent British TV Shows To Start the New Year

With 2023 in the rearview mirror, I thought it would be fun to collect the best British TV shows of the year to get you through the rest of winter. British TV has its quirks (I’m looking at you, The Mighty Boosh), but this year has been a fantastic year for a variety of shows. Let’s dive in!

1. The Long Shadow (2023)

(ITV)

Are you after a true crime series that’ll have you gripped from the first episode? Set in the late ’70s, The Long Shadow follows real-life events as thirteen women are murdered in England and fear sweeps across the country. This mini-series is based on horrifying murders committed by Peter Sutcliffe and gives a voice to those who fell victim to his blood-curdling crimes.

2. Heartstopper (2022–)

(Netflix)

I’m a sucker for teen romance, and Netflix’s Heartstopper satisfies the craving I have desperately been trying to fill. With two seasons to binge already, this LGBTQ-friendly drama shows young teens coming to terms with their sexuality and the beginning of the rest of their lives. Based on the book series by Alice Oseman, Nick and Charlie will have you hooked; season 3 is just around the corner.

3. Happy Valley (2014–2023)

(Netflix)

Happy Valley made me wait seven years before returning … and it was so worth it! The crime drama is a perfect binge and keeps you hooked. It stars Sarah Lancashire as a tough police officer who is out to seek justice for her late daughter. You’ll definitely want to find out what happens.

4. Black Mirror (2011–)

(Netflix)

If you haven’t already binged your way through this wild psychological TV series then open Netflix and start today. Black Mirror has reached beyond British TV to become a global phenomenon. With topics that leave a sour taste in your mouth and a new outlook on the world as we know it, Black Mirror provides gritty entertainment, as well as an unsettling outlook on life. (If that doesn’t sell it, Miley Cyrus stars in an episode).

5. Good Omens (2019–)

(Prime Video)

David Tennant and Michael Sheen are the perfect onscreen duo and bring Good Omens to life in the best way. Based on Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s novel, demon Crowley and angel Aziraphale try to prevent the apocalypse. This wacky comedy is the perfect palate cleanser and a must-watch British show.

6. Bodies (2023)

(Netflix)

This Netflix mini-series is a great crime thriller that will leave you second-guessing everything you see. Four detectives in four different time periods of London find themselves investigating the same murder. You’ll be left puzzled and intrigued by this strange take on a crime, but I love to see a new take on crime dramas as we know them.

7. Ghosts (2019–2023)

(BBC)

Ghosts is an amazing supernatural comedy that perfectly encapsulates British humor. Starring YOU’s Charlotte Richie, a young couple moves into a home with unexpected guests … ghosts! The characters constantly squabble, which provides hilarious moments during the series.

8. Big Brother (2023–)

(ITV)

British TV channel ITV resurrected reality TV gold this year with Big Brother. With 16 unlikely housemates hand-selected across the U.K., they are forced to cohabitate and face grueling tasks. This reality show is always amusing, and Big Brother is a perfect show to binge if you haven’t had a chance to follow along yet.

9. Sex Education (2019–2023)

(Netflix)

Another LGBTQ-friendly show that has captured the hearts of many, Sex Education opens our eyes to the awkward stages of life, especially when relating to sex and sexual health. The queen herself Gillian Anderson joins the cast of quirky teens, and I absolutely adore how the relationships unfold during this British comedy—a must-watch if you haven’t already binged this show on Netflix.

10. I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! (2002–)

(ITV)

A British TV staple, I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! certainly made an impact this year. With over 20 seasons, this reality show has stood the test of time. With a weird array of celebrities entering the jungle last year, I was hooked from the first episode. Nigel Farage and Jamie Lynn Spears were among the sixteen celebrities, and only one could survive the Australian jungle to be crowned king or queen.

(featured image: Netflix)

