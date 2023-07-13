Anthology series have become incredibly popular because of American Horror Story and Black Mirror. Of course, Black Mirror differs because each episode is an isolated story that doesn’t get revisited. Black Mirror is also deliberately socially conscious as it explores relevant themes in each episode. It may not be a perfect series and sometimes the episodes flop, but it’s still a bingeworthy series.

Black Mirror is also notorious for having very short seasons and that is and isn’t a con. On the one hand, it makes binging easy and on the other hand if all three episodes of a Black Mirror season are mediocre then it means the season as a whole is disappointing. It’s time to bring out advanced technology and let you know how Black Mirror seasons rank. Does Black Mirror season 6 rank high? Do the earlier seasons rank low? I’m about to tell you.

6. Season 5

Many fans feel disappointment surrounding Black Mirror season 5. “Striking Vipers” (season 5, episode 1) and “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too” (season 5, episode 3) are the only reasons people discuss season 5 and both episodes fail in their own ways. Combine the failure to properly explore gender and sexuality in “Striking Vipers” (season 5, episode 1), how forgettable “Smithereens” (season 5, episode 3) is a Black Mirror episode, and the sloppy writing for “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too” (season 5, episode 3) and you’ve got a flop of a season. No amount of star power is enough to save how poorly executed Black Mirror season 5 is. Thankfully season 6 learned from season 5’s mistakes.

5. Season 4

It’s unfortunate that a season that kicks off with a tremendous episode like “USS Callister” (season 4, episode 1) is so boring that it pales in comparison to other Black Mirror seasons. There’s an accurate depiction of cishet men abusing power and crafting a world that suits them in “USS Callister” (season 4, episode 1). And then the rest of Black Mirror season 4 falls apart because the episodes aren’t that interesting or the writing isn’t the greatest. “Black Museum” (season 4, episode 5) certainly deserves better writing for the subject matter it covered. At the end of the day, Black Mirror season 4 may not be the all-time worst of the series, but it’s mediocre enough to land near the bottom.

4. Season 1

If there was a visible shock meter, Black Mirror season 1 would make it explode. Black Mirror started off with a bang by shocking the hell out of the audience with “The National Anthem” (season 1, episode 1). From there, the series became known for its exploration of social issues and bleak endings. Of course Black Mirror season 1 stumbles because it relies on shock value more than anything else. Episodes that focus on how they disgust or disturb the audience don’t always make solid TV. But given the fact that Black Mirror‘s season 1 episodes reached their end goal, the first season stands higher on the ranking.

3. Season 2

Black Mirror season 2 is a step above season 1 because of its grief-centric premiere “Be Right Back” (season 2, episode 1) and its standout episode “White Bear” (season 2, episode 2). Black Mirror season 2 performances are noteworthy and the episodes are difficult to shake off after viewing. The show took notes from what may not have worked in the previous season and applied them in the second season. Black Mirror season 2’s writing is sharper, the episodes are more cohesive, and the focus is not solely on shocking people. If you don’t remember much about Black Mirror‘s first and second seasons, I highly recommend revisiting the second season for all the reasons I’ve listed.

2. Season 3

The first thing that pops into most fans’ minds when discussing Black Mirror season 3 is “San Junipero” (season 3, episode 4). And there’s nothing wrong with that because it helps make Black Mirror season 3 one of the most enjoyable seasons of the series. Almost every episode works for what it’s trying to say and for an anthology series with isolated episodes, that’s pretty damn impressive. “Nosedive” (season 3, episode 1) and “San Junipero” (season 3, episode 4) are some of the best episodes the series has to offer. The premiere episode tackles social image in a way that’s deep and comedic. The infamous “San Junipero” (season 3, episode 4) is like a mini queer film that many of us could’ve watched more of. Overall, the season isn’t chalked full of empty shock-inducing moments and that’s good enough for me.

1. Season 6

Black Mirror season 6 was a wait, but it was worth it. The production is top-tier, the actors chosen for each episode are grander than ever, and there’s a lot of balance between comedic and serious tones. The atmosphere in certain episodes such as “Loch Nora” (season 6, episode 2), parts of “Mazey Day” (season 6, episode 4), and “Demon 79” (season 6, episode 5) is darker than previous seasons. Black Mirror is tapping into horror more than ever before. The series hasn’t lost its socially conscious core, but lacks explicit queer representation in Black Mirror season 6. Other than that blip, it’s the most rewatchable season from start to finish. Thus earning its spot at the top of the technologically powered mountain.

