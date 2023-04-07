‘Heartstopper’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

It has only been a year since Heartstopper first arrived on Netflix, but fans are already anxious for the show’s return. Heartstopper is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Alice Oseman and follows two teen boys whose friendship blossoms into love as they navigate the trials of high school and adolescence with their friends. Heartstopper quickly became one of Netflix’s most well-rated and critically acclaimed original series. Within a month of its premiere, Heartstopper had already been renewed for two more seasons.

Alongside the TV series, Oseman has been expanding the Heartstopper graphic novel series. She first began publishing the series in 2016 as webcomics through platforms like Tumblr. However, Hachette Children’s Group picked up the rights to the books and quickly published Heartstopper Volumes 1 and Volume 2. Then, Volumes 3 and 4 followed in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Recently, Oseman revealed that Volume 5 has a confirmed release date of November 9, 2023. Additionally, Volume 6 is in the works and will be the final volume in the Heartstopper series.

Oseman’s announcement was bittersweet and also raised some questions about how the show will handle the conclusion of the book series and the fact that it’s catching up with Oseman’s book. Fortunately, fans likely won’t have to wait too much longer for the world of Heartstopper to expand as season 2 is on the way. Here’s everything we know about Heartstopper‘s second season so far.

When does season 2 of Heartstopper come out?

Heartstopper season 2 does not have a confirmed release date yet, but it is scheduled to arrive sometime in 2023. Back in February, Oseman had a very promising update: she revealed that they were in the “editing process for season 2” and were preparing to begin season 3 production as soon as season 2 was officially wrapped. Editing is usually one of the final stages of post-production, meaning the series should be close to completion. A fall or winter 2023 release date sounds reasonable.

Heartstopper season 2 cast

All of Heartstopper‘s main cast members from season 1 are confirmed to be returning for the second season. This means the show’s two lead stars, Kit Connor and Joe Locke, are returning to their iconic roles as Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring, respectively. Despite having no TV or film credits before Heartstopper, Locke was chosen out of 10,000 other actors for the role of Spring. He was so impressive in the series that he quickly landed a role in Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Heartstopper also kickstarted the career of Yasmin Finney, who portrays transgender teen Elle Argent in the series. Following her role in Heartstopper, she was cast in Doctor Who‘s 60th Anniversary special.

Also returning in season 2 are William Gao’s Tao Xu and Sebastian Croft’s Benjamin “Ben” Hope, Spring’s best friend and ex-boyfriend, respectively. Tobie Donovan’s Isaac Henderson will also be returning to round out Spring’s friend group. Spring’s parents, Jane (Georgina Rich) and Julio (Joseph Valderrama), and sister, Tori (Jenny Walser), will also be returning, as will Nelson’s mother Sarah (Olivia Colman). Rounding out the returning characters are Tara Jones (Corrina Brown), Darcy Olsson (Kizzy Edgell), Harry Greene (Cormac Hyde-Corrin), Imogen Heaney (Rhea Norwood), Mr. Ajayi (Fisayo Akinade), and Coach Singh (Chetna Pandya).

In addition to all of these returning cast members, Heartstopper season 2 will welcome some new faces. The Nelson family is set to grow in season 2, with Thibault de Montalembert set to portray Nelson’s father, Stephane, and Jack Barton set to play his older brother, David. Argent’s friend group will also expand in season 2 to include newcomers Bel Priestley as Naomi and Ash Self as Felix. Meanwhile, Leila Khan has joined the cast as Sahar Zahid, a student at Higgs Girls School, and Bradley Riches has joined as Truham Grammar School student James McEwan. Nima Taleghani has also joined season 2 as Mr. Farouk, a Truham teacher.

Heartstopper season 2 plot

Given that Heartstopper season 1 covered Volumes 1 and 2 of Oseman’s graphic novel series, it is believed season 2 will cover Volumes 3 and 4. Season 1 ended with Nelson and Spring officially dating and deciding to continue their relationship. While season 2 will explore more of their sweet romance, it is also expected to tackle some of their struggles. Viewers will recall that Nelson came out to his mother as bisexual at the end of season 1, and she accepted him fully. Season 2 will likely explore Nelson coming out to the rest of his family, including his older brother, David, and father, Stephane. Unfortunately, in the books, David is a homophobic antagonist, so it seems season 2 will likely explore the tension and heartbreak of having a family member who does not accept you.

Additionally, set photos have confirmed that the season will follow the students’ trip to Paris, which also takes place in Volume 3. Considering Paris is the “City of Love,” we can already imagine how adorable these episodes are going to be. Plus, Nelson and Spring’s relationship won’t be the only one explored as the series will introduce Mr. Farouk, who is the love interest of Mr. Ajayi in the books, and will continue exploring Darcy’s and Tara’s relationship. However, the season may also cover some pretty heavy topics, as Spring’s struggles with mental health and an eating disorder also arise in Volumes 3 and 4.

Ultimately, Heartstopper season 2 is anticipated to continue following the growth of Nelson and Spring’s relationship. Whereas season 1 covered young first love, season 2 will likely explore how its characters really solidify and strengthen a relationship, despite also dealing with homophobia, mental health, and family problems. So far, the show has struck a nice balance between representing the LGBTQ+ community positively, while also not holding back in depicting the realities that many of its members face.

We’re looking forward to season 2 of Heartstopper realistically showing the trials and struggles of a young queer couple learning to accept themselves and navigate life together.

