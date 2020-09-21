Zendaya Made History With Her Emmy Win!

Last night, Zendaya made history as the youngest actress to win for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work on the HBO series Euphoria. Not only is she the youngest, but this is also Zendaya’s first nomination and win at the Emmys. (And the second time a Black actress took home the award. Let that sink in so you can realize that Hollywood needs to majorly change.)

While technically an “upset”—in the way that Zendaya was a young actress taking on the formidable likes of Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Sandra Oh, and more—the win was most definitely deserved. Zendaya is easily one of our best actresses, and yes, I’m probably biased because I love everything she does, but Euphoria was another level entirely for the young performer.

Following Rue’s (Zendaya) struggle to get clean, the show is an interesting look at youth, growing up, and the struggles that often go unexplored in our world that many face in their upbringing. Zendaya truly does shine in the role (even though Rue is not someone to idolize) and brings the pain of Rue’s struggle to life in an incredibly poignant and tragic way. So this win is MORE than deserved.

More #Emmys history tonight! At 24, @Zendaya is the youngest person to win for Lead Actress in a Drama Series! pic.twitter.com/AVUzIqyckH — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 21, 2020

And, rightfully so, the internet took to praising Zendaya for her win (and for playing Rue).

There have only been two Black actresses to win the #Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Ever. Here they are: pic.twitter.com/0jBUeTdgrK — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 21, 2020

This is historic. Wow. Still reeling.

Only the *second* black woman and youngest woman to win best actress in drama. @Zendaya #Emmys — Austin Smith (@austinsmithsolo) September 21, 2020

Zendaya just became the youngest actor to win Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria and honestly, couldn’t think of anyone better to have that honor 🎉 #Emmys — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) September 21, 2020

Nah, but forreal watching Zendaya go from Shake it Up on Disney Channel to Emmy winning actress on HBO in a span of less than a decade… all under the age of 25. Yeah I’m stanning a gen z unproblematic and fashionable queen. That glow up is serious. — Anna Gifty (@itsafronomics) September 21, 2020

We can all relate to Zendaya’s dad #emmys pic.twitter.com/E2rc1EOjQa — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 21, 2020

I’m so sad we won’t get a post Emmys Zendaya and Regina King photo 😭 — Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) September 21, 2020

To be honest, I couldn’t think of someone more deserving. Zendaya has a way about her while she’s performing that brings you into the character and makes you care no matter what is happening in the story around them. Her MJ is refreshing and brilliant, Rue is heartbreaking in a way that makes you want nothing more than to help her, and I, personally, can’t wait to see what she does as Chani in Dune.

Congrats to Zendaya. You deserved this win (and so many more), and I can’t wait to see what you do next!

