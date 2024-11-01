‘You’re supposed to dress up as something you’re not’: Megyn Kelly’s trashy Halloween costume is being roasted online

Megyn Kelly decided to dress as garbage this Halloween, and it’s hilarious for all the wrong reasons.

“Garbage” is definitely the defining word of this 2024 election. First came the highly racist Trump rally at Madison Square Garden, where a so-called “roast comedian” named Tony Hinchcliffe decided it would be a great idea to call Puerto Rico “a floating island of garbage.” Puerto Ricans were understandably hurt and furious, and the backlash was intense. President Joe Biden even got involved. Appearing on a video call for the Latino community, he declared, “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters.”

In response, Megyn Kelly—whose only complaint about Trump’s now infamous Madison Square Garden rally was that it was “too bro-tastic”—dressed herself up in trash bags and a red MAGA hat for Halloween and posted a picture on X. “Happy Halloween Garbage People!” she wrote to her fellow Trump supporters.

Happy Halloween Garbage People! pic.twitter.com/QhEeKTzFuW — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 31, 2024

The “garbage” story didn’t end with Biden’s call, though. The White House quickly tied itself in knots trying to explain what Biden meant. It didn’t help that the original statements were incredibly disjointed and rambling. Eventually, Biden released a statement on X saying, “Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump’s supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage—which is the only word I can think of to describe it.”

Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump's supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage—which is the only word I can think of to describe it. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That's all I meant to say. The… — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 30, 2024

Of course, Kelly and Trump’s other MAGA fans seized on the opportunity to play the victim. Never mind that Donald Trump had himself called Kamala Harris supporters “scum”—freedom of speech apparently means that MAGA can say what they like and no one is allowed to retaliate. Now they’re obsessed with calling themselves “garbage.” That’s where Megyn Kelly’s Halloween costume comes in.

In light of this context, Kelly’s Halloween “costume” is frankly embarrassing, and many other people think so too. For most people, the reaction was akin to, “Ah yes, you are garbage. Thanks for acknowledging it!” One poster on X commented: “Hey Megyn Kelly … you’re supposed to dress up as something you’re not on Halloween.”

Hey Megyn Kelly…



You're supposed to dress up as something you're not on Halloween. pic.twitter.com/js1jXZUPyY — Art Candee ?? (@ArtCandee) October 31, 2024

Joe Biden got the entirety of MAGA to proudly admit they're garbage and I'll always be grateful. — SitaRose??? ? (@SitaRose27) October 31, 2024

My favorite Halloween costume so far.



Megyn Kelly dressed up as her career.



Brilliant. pic.twitter.com/yQHeUMa9TS — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) October 31, 2024

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown reposted the pic and made reference to an earlier, now infamous Kelly incident where she insisted that Santa (who does not exist) is white.

Finally dressed as what she truly is.



This is the best early Christmas gift from #BlackSanta! ?



Gotta love a self-own.

Way to go @megynkelly! pic.twitter.com/HiXLY1BirL — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) November 1, 2024

The race for the White House between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump is by all accounts a tight one—somehow. Here’s to hoping that on November 5, Americans will reject the hateful, racist rhetoric spewed by Donald Trump and his supporters and cast their vote for the nation’s first-ever female president. Maybe then, we can all start to put the garbage back in the truck.

