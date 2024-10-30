‘A campaign of absolute hate’: Donald Trump refuses to apologize for racism-fuelled rally and attacks Kamala Harris instead

Convicted felon Donald Trump is fascistic, dangerous—and clueless. Today he gave a speech, if his incoherent ramblings can truly be called speeches, from Mar-a-Lago. Did he apologize for the disgusting display of racism at his recent Madison Square Garden rally? No he did not. He didn’t even answer questions. All he was interested in doing was attacking Kamala Harris.

“She’s running on a campaign of immoralization, and really a campaign of destruction. But really, perhaps more than anything else, it’s a campaign of hate. A campaign of absolute hate,” Trump said (via The Hill). And no, “immoralization” is not a word.

“I said yesterday that she’s a vessel. She is a vessel. It’s a very big powerful party with smart people … but they’re vicious, and they’re perhaps even trying to destroy our country,” he rambled. “After two assassination attempts in just over three months, her lies and her slanders are very shameful and really inexcusable.”

This is at least a truth coming from Donald Trump’s mouth: he has indeed been the victim of two assassination attempts. The first incident took place while Trump campaigned in Pennsylvania in July 2024. He was shot at by Thomas Matthew Crooks and a bullet nicked his ear, while a person in the audience was killed. Crooks was then killed by members of the United States Secret Service. The second attempt took place in Florida two months later, and the culprit Ryan Wesley Routh was apprehended before he got off any shots. The first gunman was a registered Republican; the second was registered as an independent.

Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz haven’t called for any violence against Trump, all they’ve done is made it clear that he’s unfit to be president. He’s made worrying comments about “the enemy within” and his former Chief of Staff John Kelly last week claimed he referred to Adolf Hitler in a positive light. That’s all led Harris to call Trump “increasingly unhinged and unstable.” Last week, she openly called him “a fascist,” which again is a very different thing to spreading hate. It’s true: Trump is a fascist, and he would be deeply dangerous if allowed back in the White House again.

Trump continued on in his Mar-a-Lago speech, “Who would want open borders where millions of people can flow in from prisons and from gangs—the worst gang members anywhere in the world—who would want this for our country? Who would want transgender operations all over the place?” Donald Trump is absolutely fixated on “transgender operations”. He believes that children are being given operations in school, despite there being absolutely no evidence this has ever happened and it being almost impossible to make happen.

And if we’re talking “campaign[s] of absolute hate”, look no further than the racism-fest that was the New York Madison Square Garden Trump rally. Comedian—sorry, “comedian” Tony Hinchcliffe told repulsive anti-Black, anti-Puerto Rican jokes and the whole thing had the air of a Nazi rally. Not according to Trump, though. He declared in today’s speech that it was all about “love in the room.” This is oddly reminiscent of his excuse for the Jan 6 attempted coup, which he claims was “a day of love.” It’s probably fair to say Donald Trump does not understand what love is. But he certainly knows what hate is, and he weaponizes it every day.

