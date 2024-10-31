‘Treason wasn’t a problem, but bro-tastic is?:’ Megyn Kelly criticizes Trump’s Madison Square Garden event

Megyn Kelly, one of Donald Trump’s biggest supporters, was furious with what transpired at the Madison Square Garden Trump rally.

Tony Hinchcliffe, a comedian, infamously called Puerto Rico “a floating island of garbage.” He also brought up other racist stereotypes in his set. Following his comments, many Republicans condemned Hinchcliffe’s “jokes.” Despite having voted for Trump, Megyn Kelly castigated the comments in her own podcast.

Megyn claimed that the event was “too bro-tastic.” She denies that it was a “Nazi rally,” but emphasized that these jokes were not strategic for Trump’s campaign. Megyn lambasted the comments, saying that they should’ve “cleaned up the bro-talk” just a little. In her view, there was no longer any need to rally the men, who were core supporters of the campaign. To add to her worries, Megyn accused the “insane media” of creating headlines that undermined Donald Trump due to the distasteful jokes. Of course it’s the media to blame for coverage, not how the speakers choose to present themselves while promoting Trump.

Admitting Trump’s “woman problem”

Treason wasn’t a problem but “bro-tastic” is? — Brian Vargecko ????? (@BPVargecko) October 29, 2024

The message Megyn put out confused viewers, to say the least. It’s as if Megyn couldn’t pick a side. If she claims that these jokes were not helpful to Trump, then why is she upset that Trump’s base was heavily supported by people who relished in this type of rhetoric? Many online found her criticism to be disingenuous. One asked on Twitter, “You think these brotastic fucks would listen to a woman’s input if one was in campaign management?” Another Twitter user criticized Megyn , “Treason wasn’t a problem, but bro-tastic is?” Megyn was known for believing that January 6th wasn’t a violent assault on US democracy. She accused the media coverage of the insurrection of “making it worse than it actually was.”

Nevertheless, Megyn was correct about one thing: this election is hemorrhaging female voters. Trump’s allies have repeatedly accused Kamala Harris of being a promiscuous woman. To make matters worse, Trump has reposted some of these damning comments against Harris on his Truth Social account. The Trump campaign wants to “make a good case” to female voters, but the jokes made at Madison Square Garden were insulting not just to women but an array of racial minorities.

