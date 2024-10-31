‘They are absolute garbage’: Remember when Donald Trump called Kamala Harris supporters ‘scum’?

We have less than a week until the 2024 Presidential Election and it is important to remember that Donald Trump has no shame. If you don’t support him, he thinks you’re scum and…well that kind of thinking is scummy!

The way that Donald Trump operates is by using insults to try and drive fear into people. He lies, he cheats, and he bullies. That’s just what he does. So as we get ready to go out and cast our votes on November 5, maybe we should remember that he called people “scum” if they didn’t support him. That’s not…how a presidential candidate should react!

“It’s the people that surround her, they’re scum and they want to take down our country,” he said back in September. “They are absolute garbage.” Why? Because we support a woman who isn’t actively trying to take away my rights? I’m scum because I support a woman’s right to her own body? Or am I scum because I don’t support racist politics? Actually, I’m probably scum because I own a cat. At least that’s probably what Trump’s vice president pick, JD Vance, thinks.

This is not new to Trump or his fans. They attack, call names, and if the Left retaliates by calling them a name of any kind, their response is to lash out and act like we hurt them. At this point, I am A-Okay with using school yard tactics to make a point.

As one X user pointed out, that’s how Trump and his base operate. “Yeah, but that’s the thing about Trump and his people they feel they’re allowed to call everyone else horrible things they just don’t feel that anyone else should be allowed to call them anything. And they will cry to the end of the Earth if other people do call them things.”

The garbage call is coming from inside the house

MAGA fans sit on their high horse and attack. They call everyone else names, they fight with logic, and instead of just letting something go, they go on and on until we’re exhausted by their antics. Trump calling Kamala Harris supporters scum is actually a reflection of himself and his base.

“Scum” is a title that he gives to people who look out for the rights of Americans? To anyone who opposes him? That’s not what a president should represent. The entire reason we do these campaigns is for a candidate to show us how they’ll be a president for ALL Americans. Trump consistently shows us that he is only campaigning for the job for himself.

I’m proud to be “scum” in his eyes. If we want to take down the country so badly, why was it HIS supporters who caused the insurrection? Why do Trump fans consistently tear people down? Kamala Harris is setting out to be a president for everyone, Trump’s most loyal lackies included. You cannot say the same thing about Donald J. Trump. That has been clear time and time again, especially when he calls us “scum” for not voting for him.

