Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man swung into action and took Marvel fans by storm. After a cliffhanger finale, fans want to know more about season 2 of the Disney+ series.

Spoilers for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man lie ahead.

The ending of the first season revealed that Richard Parker (Josh Keaton) is still alive. Keaton’s casting is wonderful because he also played Peter Parker in the past. But the reveal that Richard has been alive (and in prison) after all this time really sets the tone for future stories in this timeline.

With Peter recognizing that maybe Norman (Colman Domingo) doesn’t have his best interests at heart and also recognizing how he became Spider-Man in the first place, there are a lot of things we need answers for. So how long do we have to wait to see more of Jeff Trammell’s Peter Parker in our lives?

Here is what we know so far about season 2 of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

How long do we have to wait?

Right now, they are working on season 2. That doesn’t mean we’ll see it any time soon. With the show just wrapping up in early 2025, chances are that we don’t have a second season until 2026. Hopefully it’ll be around the same time as the first season and we won’t have to wait too long.

But we don’t know for sure when the show is returning. At least we know it is, right?

Who is coming back?

Right now, we don’t have any casting changes. So everyone should be returning for their roles. But maybe we’ll have more characters joining and new cast there. For now, there is no casting changes and everyone is set to return for season 2.

What can we expect?

The ending of season 1 set up a lot. We have plenty to unpack. We need to know more about Richard Parker, Norman is starting to lose control of his company, and Peter is starting to get on Aunt May’s radar. But the Richard Parker is obviously the most fascinating aspect of the finale.

What does Richard’s jail sentence mean? What is peter going to do when he learns that his dad has been alive this entire time? There’s so much to work with and we can’t wait to see what happens in season 2!

Right now, we don’t know much but hopefully we’ll be back with Peter Parker sooner rather than later.

