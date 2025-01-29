‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ review: A sweet look at why we love Peter Parker

It is easy to get me to love a Spider-Man story. If you understand that Peter Parker is always a hero because he wants to do the right thing, then I am hooked. With Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Jeff Trammell gave me that and so much more.

The story is something of a what if: What if Peter Parker’s mentor was Norman Osborn instead of Tony Stark? With pulls from Peter’s own journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the series ties beautifully in with Marvel’s What If…? in tone and premise but stands completely on its own as a new Spider-Man story.

Peter (Hudson Thames) is navigating his life as a new superhero with school, a crush on a girl named Pearl Pangan (Cathy Ang), his friendship with Nico (Grace Song), and a new internship he ends up getting from Norman Osborn (Colman Domingo). But in true Peter fashion, he doesn’t know how to juggle all of it and lets it weigh down on him as he struggles to figure out what being Peter Parker means to him.

The show itself brings to life a Peter I always loved from the comics but rarely saw in live action: A kid trying to take the weight of the world on his shoulders. What I love about the Tom Holland films is that I felt like I was watching a teenager navigate this power he has been given, this responsibility. And Trammell’s Peter is very much just a kid trying his best and it makes for incredible emotional beats throughout the show.

A comic come to life

The animation style of the show is very much that of a comic book vibe brought to the animated world. We have frames that look ripped out of the pages of our favorite comics and the dark shading reminds me of older Marvel works. It is beautiful to watch in that way and really makes this feel as authentic to who Peter Parker is as possible.

Seeing Peter side by side with Norman was really a reminder of who these characters have always been to each other. While I love the Peter and Tony together and think that’s a great mentorship in the MCU, this was a beautiful nod to the dynamic comic fans know and even connected back to the Tobey Maguire movies. But I do love that this show is about Peter, his friendships, and him trying to decide what it means to be a hero that New York needs.

I’d be remiss if I did not bring up the Matt Murdock of it all. Charlie Cox returns as Daredevil in the show and it was a perfect reminder that those two are friends! In the comics, Matt and Peter share a lot of the same villains and are both New York heroes. So Daredevil giving Spider-Man some tips he found out about Oscorp? Perfect. No notes!

I could wax poetic about this show for hours. It is everything I’ve wanted from a Peter Parker and then some. He is very much that boy from Queens and is in New York, trying his absolute best. That’s the Peter I know and love and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is a perfect reminder of why we love a good Spider-Man story.

