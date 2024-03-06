CBS Greenlights ‘Young Sheldon’ Spinoff Series Centered on Georgie and Mandy

The Big Bang Theory franchise is expanding once more as CBS orders to series a Young Sheldon spinoff focused on Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment).

Young Sheldon is currently airing its seventh and final season. The Big Bang Theory prequel focuses on Sheldon Cooper’s (Iain Armitage) childhood as he navigates being a boy genius while growing up in Texas with a dysfunctional family. Viewers won’t have to say goodbye to the Cooper family yet, though, with Georgie and Mandy officially getting their own show. In Young Sheldon, Georgie is Sheldon’s older brother and has had quite a turbulent relationship with Mandy. The pair first meets and begins dating when George is 17 and Mandy is 30, although Georgie lies that he’s 21. After an unexpected pregnancy, Georgie and Mandy plan to get married and raise their child, Constance, together.

Now, viewers will get to see more of Georgie and his young family in the Young Sheldon spinoff series.

What to expect from the Young Sheldon spinoff

Rumors of a Young Sheldon spinoff first arose in January. However, on March 5, CBS officially greenlit the spinoff series and added it to its 2024–2025 broadcast season, though it doesn’t have an official release date yet. The show remains untitled, but it has been confirmed that Jordan and Osment will reprise their roles as Georgie and Mandy. No other casting announcements have been made. Given that the pair is remaining in Texas to raise their family, it is possible other members of the Young Sheldon cast could guest star or even have recurring roles.

The show will differ from Young Sheldon in that it will be a multi-camera comedy rather than single-camera. It will also be filmed in front of a live studio audience in the style of The Big Bang Theory. Meanwhile, a few familiar faces will be returning behind the camera. Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory‘s creative team, Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland, will all return to serve as executive producers on the spinoff.

The trio issued a brief statement about the spinoff:

“From the Big Bang Theory to Young Sheldon, the world of the Cooper family has been incredibly special to us. We’re very excited to continue their stories through the eyes of Georgie and Mandy.”

More details on the Young Sheldon spinoff should be forthcoming as it draws closer to becoming a reality.

