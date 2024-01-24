Everything Coming to Netflix in February 2024
Netflix has given us a great variety of series, shows, and movies this January, but as the month comes to a close, you’re probably curious about what Netflix has in store for February.
Of course, the big headliner is Avatar: The Last Airbender, Netflix’s live-action remake of the beloved animated series. The platform is welcoming more dating reality shows and some new series about love, but documentaries like Lover, Killer, and Stalker almost make you want to celebrate Valentine’s Day alone.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in February 2024, with our recommendations in bold.
February 1
¡Sálvese quien pueda! – Netflix Original Series
American Assassin
Anaconda
Enough
Fury
The Great Gatsby (2013)
How to Train Your Dragon 2
It (2017)
Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Moneyball
Pacific Rim
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Retribution
S.W.A.T.: Under Siege
Shot Caller
Something’s Gotta Give
Tom and Jerry (2021)
X
Young Sheldon Season 6
February 2
Let’s Talk About CHU – Netflix Original Series
Orion and the Dark – Netflix for Family
Plus One
February 3
Ready Player One
February 5
30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo
30 for 30: Nature Boy
Dee & Friends in Oz – Netflix for Family
Monk Seasons 1-8
My Wife and Kids Seasons 1-5
The Re-Education of Molly Singer
February 7
Love Never Lies Poland Season 2 Part 2 – Netflix Original Series
Luz: The Light of the Heart – Netflix for Family
Raël: The Alien Prophet – Netflix Original Documentary
February 8
One Day – Netflix Series
February 9
A Killer Paradox – Netflix Original Series
Alpha Males season 2 – Netflix Original Series
Ashes – Netflix Original Film
Bhakshak – Netflix Original Film
Lover, Stalker, Killer – Netflix Original Documentary
February 10
Horrible Bosses 2
February 11
The Blacklist Season 10
February 13
Kill Me if You Dare – Netflix Original Film
Sunderland ‘Til I Die Season 3 – Netflix Original Documentary
Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All – Netflix Comedy Special
February 14
A Soweto Love Story (2013) – Netflix Original Film
Good Morning, Verônica Season 3 – Netflix Original Series
The Heartbreak Agency – Netflix Original Film
Love is Blind Season 6 – Netflix Original Series
Players – Netflix Original Film
February 15
Al Rawabi School for Girls Season 2 – Netflix Series
The Catcher Was a Spy
Crossroads
House of Ninjas – Netflix Original Series
Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel – Netflix Original Documentary
Ready, Set, Love – Netflix Original Series
The Vince Staples Show – Netflix Original Series
February 16
The Abyss – Netflix Original Film
Comedy Chaos – Netflix Original Series
Einstein and the Bomb – Netflix Original Documentary
February 19
Rhythm + Flow Italy – Netflix Original Series
February 20
Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out – Netflix Comedy Special
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
February 21
Can I Tell You A Secret?
February 22
Avatar: The Last Airbender – Netflix for Family
Southpaw
February 23
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 6 – Netflix Original Documentary
Mea Culpa – Netflix Original Film
Through My Window: Looking at You
February 24
The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Netflix Live Event
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
The Real World Season 9
February 26
Blippi Wonders Season 3 – Netflix Original Series
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Seasons 1-4
February 28
American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders – Netflix Original Documentary
The Mire: Millennium – Netflix Original Series
Code 8 Part II – Netflix Original Film
February 29
A Round of Applause – Netflix Original Series
The Tourist Season 2 – Netflix Original Series
Everything Leaving Netflix in February 2024
A lot of great shows are coming to Netflix in February 2024, but many are also leaving. Be sure to check them out before they disappear!
February 7
MTV Floribama Shore Season 1
February 9
Prisoners
February 10
Father Stu
Goosebumps
February 14
Chicken Run
Prometheus
Real Steel
February 19
Operation Finale
February 23
Married at First Sight Season 12
The Real World Season 12
February 26
19-2 Seasons 1-3
Million Pound Menu Seasons 1-2
Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie
February 27
American Pickers Season 15
February 28
Babylon Berlin Seasons 1-3
Morbius
Snowpiercer
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Coming Soon
Detective Forst – Netflix Series
The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth – Netflix Original Documentary
February 29
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
Don’t Worry Darling
Dredd
Dune
Good Boys
Legends of the Fall
Lone Survivor
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
R.I.P.D.
She’s All That
She’s the Man
Stand by Me
