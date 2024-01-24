Netflix has given us a great variety of series, shows, and movies this January, but as the month comes to a close, you’re probably curious about what Netflix has in store for February.

Of course, the big headliner is Avatar: The Last Airbender, Netflix’s live-action remake of the beloved animated series. The platform is welcoming more dating reality shows and some new series about love, but documentaries like Lover, Killer, and Stalker almost make you want to celebrate Valentine’s Day alone.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in February 2024, with our recommendations in bold.

February 1

¡Sálvese quien pueda! – Netflix Original Series

American Assassin

Anaconda

Enough

Fury

The Great Gatsby (2013)

How to Train Your Dragon 2

It (2017)

Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Moneyball

Pacific Rim

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Retribution

S.W.A.T.: Under Siege

Shot Caller

Something’s Gotta Give

Tom and Jerry (2021)

X

Young Sheldon Season 6

February 2

Let’s Talk About CHU – Netflix Original Series

Orion and the Dark – Netflix for Family

Plus One

February 3

Ready Player One

February 5

30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo

30 for 30: Nature Boy

Dee & Friends in Oz – Netflix for Family

Monk Seasons 1-8

My Wife and Kids Seasons 1-5

The Re-Education of Molly Singer

February 7

Love Never Lies Poland Season 2 Part 2 – Netflix Original Series

Luz: The Light of the Heart – Netflix for Family

Raël: The Alien Prophet – Netflix Original Documentary

February 8

One Day – Netflix Series

February 9

A Killer Paradox – Netflix Original Series

Alpha Males season 2 – Netflix Original Series

Ashes – Netflix Original Film

Bhakshak – Netflix Original Film

Lover, Stalker, Killer – Netflix Original Documentary

February 10

Horrible Bosses 2

February 11

The Blacklist Season 10

February 13

Kill Me if You Dare – Netflix Original Film

Sunderland ‘Til I Die Season 3 – Netflix Original Documentary

Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All – Netflix Comedy Special

February 14

A Soweto Love Story (2013) – Netflix Original Film

Good Morning, Verônica Season 3 – Netflix Original Series

The Heartbreak Agency – Netflix Original Film

Love is Blind Season 6 – Netflix Original Series

Players – Netflix Original Film

February 15

Al Rawabi School for Girls Season 2 – Netflix Series

The Catcher Was a Spy

Crossroads

House of Ninjas – Netflix Original Series

Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel – Netflix Original Documentary

Ready, Set, Love – Netflix Original Series

The Vince Staples Show – Netflix Original Series

February 16

The Abyss – Netflix Original Film

Comedy Chaos – Netflix Original Series

Einstein and the Bomb – Netflix Original Documentary

February 19

Rhythm + Flow Italy – Netflix Original Series

February 20

Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out – Netflix Comedy Special

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

February 21

Can I Tell You A Secret?

February 22

Avatar: The Last Airbender – Netflix for Family

Southpaw

February 23

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 6 – Netflix Original Documentary

Mea Culpa – Netflix Original Film

Through My Window: Looking at You

February 24

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Netflix Live Event

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

The Real World Season 9

February 26

Blippi Wonders Season 3 – Netflix Original Series

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Seasons 1-4

February 28

American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders – Netflix Original Documentary

The Mire: Millennium – Netflix Original Series

Code 8 Part II – Netflix Original Film

February 29

A Round of Applause – Netflix Original Series

The Tourist Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

Everything Leaving Netflix in February 2024

A lot of great shows are coming to Netflix in February 2024, but many are also leaving. Be sure to check them out before they disappear!

February 7

MTV Floribama Shore Season 1

February 9

Prisoners

February 10

Father Stu

Goosebumps

February 14

Chicken Run

Prometheus

Real Steel

February 19

Operation Finale

February 23

Married at First Sight Season 12

The Real World Season 12

February 26

19-2 Seasons 1-3

Million Pound Menu Seasons 1-2

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie

February 27

American Pickers Season 15

February 28

Babylon Berlin Seasons 1-3

Morbius

Snowpiercer

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Coming Soon

Detective Forst – Netflix Series

The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth – Netflix Original Documentary

February 29

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

Don’t Worry Darling

Dredd

Dune

Good Boys

Legends of the Fall

Lone Survivor

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

R.I.P.D.

She’s All That

She’s the Man

Stand by Me

