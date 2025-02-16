Let’s head back to KISS! ‘XO, Kitty’ season 3 release window, cast, plot, and more

Netflix gave fans of XO, Kitty a wonderful Valentine’s Day surprise and announced that the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before spinoff has been renewed for a third season. Let’s head back to KISS!

Audiences first met the character of ​​Kitty Song Covey in the popular To All the Boys Netflix movie series based on Jenny Han’s young adult book trilogy. Kitty is the adorable yet tricky little sister of Lara Jean Song; she’s a matchmaker with a well-meaning penchant for drama and a desire to learn more about her late mother’s life in Korea.



Here’s everything we know about XO, Kitty season 3.

When will XO, Kitty season 3 be released?

Netflix has not officially announced a release date. Audiences may have to wait until next year. The wait between seasons 1 and 2 was roughly a year and a half, so we’d expect XO, Kitty season 3 to be released sometime in mid-2026. Until then, My Life With The Walter Boys and Ginny & Georgia can keep you company on Netflix. The Summer I Turned Pretty on Prime Video is also based on books by author Jenny Han, making it another excellent viewing option.

The cast of XO, Kitty season 3

Anna Cathcart is reprising her role as the title character. We expect she will be joined by Minyeong Choi as Dae, Gia Kim as Yuri, Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho Moon, and Anthony Keyvan as Q, as well as Regan Aliyah as Julianna, Audrey Huynh as Stella, and Peter Thurnwald as Alex Finnerty.



It is believed that Sasha Bhasin, Joshua Lee, Jocelyn Shelfo, Michael K. Lee, and Philippe Lee will also be returning, but it is not official as of publication.

XO, Kitty’s potential season 3 plot

In XO, Kitty season 2, Kitty tries to help her family heal from past mistakes. She also develops feelings for Dae’s friend, Min Ho, but never gets to tell him. Originally, she was only supposed to study abroad in Korea for her junior year, but due to some funding miracles, she received the go-ahead from Principal Lee to continue her education at KISS for another year. Fans were nervous they would be left with these dangling plot threads if the show wasn’t granted a third season.



Thankfully, that is not the case. Netflix utilized Cupid’s power to make the Valentine’s Day announcement. “I’m so excited to head back to Seoul for another season with our incredible cast and crew. If you thought junior year at KISS brought the drama, just wait,” Jessica O’Toole, showrunner and executive producer, gushed to Tudum.



“I know we left fans on a cliffhanger at the end of season 2, but I can promise season 3 will be worth the wait, including our first summer episode—not to mention plenty of romance, friendship, adventure … and kissing,” she explained. “Lots of kissing.”

Kissing between who?! Min Ho might not be the only option.

