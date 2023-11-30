‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Release Window, Cast, Plot, and More

Have you been living under a rock or have you also been hooked by Amazon Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty? All I want to know is when season 3 will arrive! Let’s take a look at the latest updates.

Prime has delivered the perfect teen romance and adapted Jenny Han’s books in the best way. There are cringey moments, but what teen drama isn’t filled with cringey dialogue?

(Prepare for spoilers!)

Belly (Lola Tung) is having a summer most of us dreamed of when we were teenagers. I never had three love interests in one summer (two of which are brothers). Also, I have never had the opportunity every summer to live in a gorgeous house, surrounded by a beautiful setting. The Summer I Turned Pretty is filled with drama, romance, tears, and love. Belly faces many challenges, including rediscovering the importance of family while battling her inner thoughts on which of the Fisher brothers is the best choice.

The second season of the romance did a complete 180 from its first season. Belly is seen heartbroken over Conrad (Christopher Briney) abandoning her and the death of Susannah Fisher (Rachel Blanchard). The beloved gang returns to Cousins Beach as they fight to save Susannah’s summer home after her devastating death. Belly then comes to the conclusion that it’s Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno) who she is destined to be with. I know … I sighed when that kiss happened!

Conrad discovers Belly and her brother kissing after taking a huge test at college, which leads to an awkward car ride for everyone, including me, watching at home. We also get introduced to Skye (Elsie Fisher) who is Conrad and Jeremiah’s cousin and Skye’s mom Julia (Kyra Sedgwick). Both Skye and Julia arrive in Cousins intending to sell Sussanah’s home, with some interference from the Fisher family and Belly’s family. Belly’s brother Steven (Sean Kaufman) and Belly’s best friend Taylor (Rain Spencer) join in hopes of saving their beloved holiday home.

Season 2 is filled with drama and a lot of tears, but I’m still wondering when will the new season make its way to our screens.

Will we see Cousins Beach again in season 3?

(Amazon Prime Video)

In August, Amazon announced they were renewing The Summer I Turned Pretty for another season. Unfortunately, it looks like there are signs it could be the series is reaching its conclusion. Eagle-eyed fans pointed to the Instagram post containing hints it will be adapting the final book in Jenny Han’s series We’ll Always Have Summer. Once Amazon Prime Video runs out of material it’s unclear whether or not we’d get any more material but it’s not likely. Will Belly finally choose Conrad or Jeremiah? I can’t wait to find out!

We do know that season 3 will consist of ten episodes and the original cast will thankfully return to the show following the strikes this past year. Amazon’s chief Vernon Sanders hinted in an interview with Deadline that it may not be the end of The Summer I Turned Pretty with hints of a possible spinoff show which I am so ready for. I am not ready to say goodbye to the characters I’ve come to know over the last two seasons. We’re unsure of the exact release date as of yet, but it looks like summer 2024 is a possibility if we’re following the last two seasons and their releases.

Will you be watching season 3?

