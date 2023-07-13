Less than a month after it made its debut on Netflix, XO, Kitty received a season 2 renewal from the platform. The speedy renewal isn’t surprising, considering the To All The Boys I’ve Loved spin-off series has made quite an impression on Netflix. XO, Kitty received a solid Rotten Tomatoes score of 82% and spent a fair amount of time hanging out on Netflix’s global top 10 list. The series shifts the spotlight away from Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinski (Noah Centineo) and onto Lara’s younger sister, Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart).

Viewers get to follow Kitty’s coming-of-age adventure as she jets off to South Korea to study abroad at the same school her late mother attended as a girl. In South Korea, she is reunited with her long-distance boyfriend, Dae (Choi Min-young), but she finds that love and relationships are much more complicated than she previously thought. There are plenty of love triangles, secrets, and high school shenanigans, but it’s a very fun series that captures the experience of studying abroad and the complexities of young love and finding one’s identity.

Meanwhile, season 1 of XO, Kitty left much room for continuation. With last-minute love confessions, school problems, and discoveries about Kitty’s mother, the season left viewers hoping for a lot more. Fortunately, fans can rest assured that Kitty and her school friends are coming back for another adventure. Another season of the To All The Boys I’ve Loved spin-off means another opportunity for the show to revisit some of the more familiar faces of the franchise, too. Here’s everything we know about XO, Kitty season 2 so far.

When is season 2 of XO, Kitty coming out?

Netflix has not yet confirmed a release date for XO, Kitty season 2. A release window is difficult to determine and will largely rely on when filming starts. However, it is worth noting that XO, Kitty season 1 had a surprisingly speedy production. Production began in April of 2022, and the season premiered on Netflix just 13 months later. Hence, if filming for season 2 starts within the next few months, viewers may be able to anticipate a late 2024 release date. It’s unclear, though, if XO, Kitty season 2 will be impacted by the Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) strike, which could potentially push its release window back.

Who will be in XO, Kitty season 2?

(Netflix)

All of the main cast members from XO, Kitty season 1 are expected to return for season 2. Cathcart will be returning to portray the titular character, Kitty. Meanwhile, Min-young is expected to return as her love interest, Dae. Real-life siblings Sang Heon Lee and Gaia Kim will return as Kitty’s classmates and potential romantic interests, Min Ho and Yuri. Anthony Keyvan’s return as Q will round out the lead friend group of XO, Kitty.

Regan Aliyah is also expected to reprise her role as Juliana, Yuri’s girlfriend, while Théo Augier Bonaventure may also return as Q’s boyfriend, Florian. Additionally, we hope to see the three major adult characters, Professor Alex Finnerty (Peter Thurnwald), Professor Daniel Lee (Michael K. Lee), and Principal Jina Lim (Yunjin Kim), whose secret familial connection formed a big part of XO, Kitty‘s season 1 plot. We could also potentially see Sunny-Oh, Jocelyn Shelfo, and Ryu Han-bi return as Kitty’s fellow schoolmates.

Although not confirmed, we may see some more of the Covey family, too. Kitty’s dad, Dan Covey (John Corbett), and stepmother, Trina (Sarayu Blue), returned from To All The Boys I Loved for a guest appearance on XO, Kitty season 1. Hence, there’s a chance they may return for season 2, too. Additionally, Lana Condor, who plays Kitty’s sister Lara in the To All The Boys I Loved franchise, has teased a potential cameo in XO, Kitty season 2.

XO, Kitty season 2 plot

(Netflix)

Details of XO, Kitty season 2 have not been released yet, but it has a lot of loose ends to tie up from season 1. The show’s first season ended on an ambiguous note, with Kitty seemingly leaving South Korea and her new friends behind for good. In the series, housing mix-ups and a tense roommate situation lead to Kitty secretly staying in the boys’ dormitory, living as roommates with Dae, Min Ho, and Q. However, this is against the school’s rules, and Principal Jina expels Kitty when she learns of the situation. With several students rooting for her, including the Principal’s daughter, Yuri, there’s hope Kitty’s expulsion will be overturned in season 2.

If she does return to South Korea in season 2, there will be some messy situations to fix. For one, Min Ho blindsided Kitty with a confession of his love for her right before she left. In fact, he made his confession to her right around the time she had hoped to confess her own feelings to Yuri. So, there’s a love triangle stirring, as well as Dae potentially still hurting over his and Kitty’s breakup. In season 2, Kitty will have to find out where her true feelings lie and navigate a precarious situation to avoid hurting any feelings.

Meanwhile, we hope season 2 will also further explore the situation with Principal Jina, Professor Finnerty, and Professor Lee. In season 1, we learned that Finnerty is the secret son of Jina and Lee. He was adopted as a child, though, and his birth was hidden from Lee. Now that all the family secrets have come out, it would be nice to see how the three are handling being a family and spending time together after years apart, as well as how Yuri will approach having a half-brother.

(featured image: Netflix)

