Will ‘XO, Kitty’ Come Back for Season 2?

If, like me, you rewatched To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before numerous times in its first few weeks of release, you’ve probably wondered whether its spinoff series, XO, Kitty, could recapture the magic of that trilogy. Created by Jenny Han, author of the original To All the Boys book series, XO, Kitty turned its attention away from Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky and shone the spotlight instead on Lara Jean’s younger sister, Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart). With her trademark charm and logic, Kitty convinces her father to let her go to a prestigious boarding school in Seoul, Korea so she can follow in her mother’s footsteps and finally spend some time with her longterm, long-distance boyfriend.

The result is a fun—if slightly convoluted—and charming teenage dramedy with a pleasantly surprising “love square,” along with a few familiar tropes and interesting plot twists along the way. But was this first effort enough to get XO, Kitty renewed for a second season?

Has XO, Kitty been renewed for season 2 on Netflix?

Netflix’s latest spinoff efforts were clearly a success, as the streaming behemoth recently reported that XO, Kitty season 1 appeared in the Top 10 list in over 90 countries, and also managed to accumulate 72.1 million hours of viewing within its first week on the platform. Given the popularity of the To All the Boys movie trilogy, this perhaps isn’t a surprise.

As a result of these stats, however, fans of the show will be happy to know that XO, Kitty has indeed been renewed for season 2. Given the ongoing writers’ strike in the U.S., it’s currently unclear when audiences can expect to see XO, Kitty season 2 premiere, but the renewal, at least, has been officially granted by the fickle minds at Netflix. Thankfully, you’ll never be left wondering what happened with Kitty and Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee) after that surprising final scene.

(via Netflix, featured image: Netflix)

