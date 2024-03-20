Drop everything, folks; X-Men ’97 is now bringing the thunder on Disney+, and if the first two episodes of this Marvel Animation venture is any indication of what we’re in for as far as the studio’s course correction goes, the hype should be inescapable.

Recommended Videos

Indeed, it may be cheating with nostalgia just a tiny bit, but the merits of X-Men ’97 can’t be overstated thus far; gorgeous animation and creative mutant power set pieces are just the top-tier set dressing on a swath of intriguing, soap-esque storylines that the show is all too happy to treat with just as much care as its cartoon DNA.

The latest of these storylines was that twisty cliffhanger at the end of episode two, when Jean Grey showed up at the front door of the X-Mansion, a baffling development considering we just watched Jean read Storm’s goodbye letter to the rest of the team inside the X-Mansion.

Those of you familiar with the comics may have seen this coming by the episode’s midpoint, but for the rest of you, allow me to introduce you to Madelyne Pryor.

Who is X-Men’s Madelyne Pryor?

First, the essentials: Madelyne Pryor is a clone of Jean Grey who, in the comics, goes on to become an enemy of the X-Men. She hasn’t yet been officially revealed as Madelyne in X-Men ’97, but considering she just gave birth to a baby named Nathan Summers (who, of course, grows up to be Cable and is also the name of Madelyne and Cyclops’ son in the comics), all signs are pointing towards this very development.

X-Men ’97, however, looks to be putting its own spin on that development. For one, Scott doesn’t seem to be aware that the woman who just gave birth to his child isn’t Jean; this contrasts with the comics, as Pryor is initially presented as a seemingly unconnected woman who’s the spitting image of the presumed-dead Jean (courtesy of the Phoenix fiasco). In the comics, Scott takes Madelyn’s hand in marriage despite knowing that she’s not Jean, and Nathan comes along shortly after.

Additionally, Pryor is alone when she learns that Jean is still alive, and it’s the tipping point for her transformation into one of the X-Men’s foes. In X-Men ’97, however, everyone’s all together in the same room for this revelation, so exactly how the impending tension is going to materialize just might be at the top of everyone’s mind as we await episode three.

X-Men ’97 is available to stream on Disney+, with new episodes releasing every Wednesday until the season finale on May 15.

(featured image: Disney+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]