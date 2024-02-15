Marvel Drops the Nostalgic First Trailer for ‘X-Men ’97’

The long-awaited X-Men ’97 animated series has finally received an official trailer and release date for Disney+.

X-Men ’97 was first announced in 2021 and was confirmed to be a direct sequel to the hugely popular X-Men: The Animated Series. Although the original series premiered in 1992, it has held up incredibly well over the decades due to its character arcs, animation style, and adept handling of the source material. Fans of the show had long kept their hopes up for a potential season 6, and now the revival is becoming a reality. While the show was initially slated for a 2023 release, it was pushed back to 2024 due to the Hollywood labor strikes. For months, viewers have been waiting for an official release date to arrive, making the latest update very exciting.

Marvel drops the first official trailer for X-Men ’97

The first official trailer for X-Men ’97 dropped on February 15, 2024, and confirmed that the show will premiere on Disney+ on March 20.

The trailer also confirms X-Men ’97 is a direct continuation of the original series, as it begins by playing the final scene in X-Men: The Animated Series. After the flashback, viewers see the X-Men rallying to continue their duties after the loss of Professor X. Scott Summers (a.k.a. Cyclops) takes charge of the X-Men in Professor X’s absence and encourages them to remain strong and vigilant despite dark times. However, Summers also seems to be balancing leadership with an exciting development in his personal life: Jean Grey’s pregnancy. The trailer ends with a bombshell as Magneto declares himself the sole inheritor of Professor X’s life’s work. Between the fast pace, flashbacks, and return of the iconic theme song, the trailer teases a faithful sequel from X-Men ’97.

The trailer also gave viewers a chance to hear the voices of some of the returning cast members. Part of what made X-Men: The Animated Series so successful was the top-notch voice performance. Hence, viewers will be pleased to learn that the following X-Men ’97 cast members are returning from the original series: Cal Dodd as James Howlett/Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Anna-Marie Raven/Rogue, George Buza as Dr. Henry “Hank” McCoy/Beast, Alison Sealy-Smith as Ororo Munroe/Storm, Adrian Hough as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler, and Christopher Britton as Nathaniel Essex/Mister Sinister.

Additionally, the following original voice actors are returning but will be voicing new roles for X-Men ’97: Catherine Disher as Dr. Valerie Cooper, Chris Potter as Nathan Summers/Cable, and Alyson Court as Abscissa.

X-Men ’97’s new voice actors include Ray Chase as Scott Summers/Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Holly Chou as Jubilation Lee/Jubilee, A.J. LoCascio as Remy LeBeau/Gambit, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, Gui Augustini as Roberto da Costa/Sunspot, and Ross Marquand as Professor X. Divergent star Theo James will also appear in an undisclosed role.

An official synopsis for X-Men ’97 has not yet been released. However, it appears the trailer has already highlighted the main aspects of the series. The show will start exactly where X-Men: The Animated Series left off and see the X-Men navigating a world without Professor X, as their most prominent enemies, Magnet and Mister Sinister, return. If it remains true to the original series, viewers can also expect exploration into the heroes’ personal lives and relationships with their teammates.

